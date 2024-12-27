Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling match, Wolves secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, who played with 10 men after Bruno Fernandes was sent off.

The game was sealed in the 99th minute with a goal from Hee-Chan Hwang, marking Wolves' second home win of the season.

This defeat leaves Manchester United in the 14th spot in the Premier League, reflecting their challenging season.

Wolves beat Man United 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Wolves tame 10-man Manchester United 2-0 at Molineux: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:33 am Dec 27, 202401:33 am

What's the story Wolverhampton Wanderers registered a massive 2-0 win over Manchester United at Molineux on Boxing Day. The victory, largely credited to Matheus Cunha's brilliant display and goal from a corner, lifted Wolves out of the relegation zone. Cunha also assisted Wolves' 2nd goal late on. This is their second successive win under new manager Vitor Pereira, taking the team to 17th in the Premier League table. Here's more.

Game-changer

Cunha's corner goal stuns Manchester United

The first half lacked the punch in the final 3rd from both sides as it was goalless at the break. Early in the 2nd half, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card for two bookable offenses. Cunha made it 1-0 as his corner kick saw the ball curl past Andre Onana and into the net. This was the second time in three games that United had conceded directly from a corner.

Decisive moment

Hwang seals victory for Wolves in extra time

In the 99th minute of the match, Hee-Chan Hwang scored a goal set up by Cunha, sealing a significant win for Vitor Pereira's Wolves. This Boxing Day victory was only their second Premier League win of the season at home but marked two wins from two under Pereira. Hwang's late goal in extra time was the decisive moment that confirmed Wolves's victory over Manchester United.

League standings

Manchester United are 14th in the standings

Manchester United are placed 14th in the Premier League table. This loss adds to a series of disappointing performances by the team in recent games. The current league standings reflect a challenging season for United, with their position now closer to the middle of the table. This was their 8th defeat of the season. United have let in 24 goals and scored only 21 from 18 matches. United have lost four of their last 5 Premier League matches.

Information

Here are the match stats

Both sides had four shots on target each. United had 11 attempts with Wolves clocking 7. The Red Devils had 19 touches in the opposition box. Wolves had 51% possession and an 83% pass accuracy.

Opta stats

Unwanted records for Man United

Ruben Amorim is the first Manchester United manager to lose as many as five of his first 10 games in charge of the club in all competitions since Walter Crickmer in January 1932 (6/10). United have now lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League. This is as many defeats as in their previous 15 matches in the competition (W7 D4).

Opta stats (2)

Sorry feats attained by Amorim and Fernandes

Since Amorim's first game in charge of the Red Devils in November, only Southampton (6) have lost more games among Premier League sides in all competitions than their five. Meanwhile, United captain Fernandes is the first player from the club to be sent off three times in a season in all competitions since Nemanja Vidic in 2008-09 (also 3).

Information

United are getting wiped away under Amorim

Since going 7 games unbeaten under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy (4) and Amorim (3), the Red Devils have failed to deliver. The 2-0 defeat to Arsenal was the starting point and the side suffered defeats against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and now Wolves. They also lost 4-3 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.