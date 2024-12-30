Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling cricket match, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by scoring over 80 runs twice at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a feat not achieved by any visiting batter this century.

Despite India's loss to Australia, Jaiswal's impressive performance, including a crucial 88-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, kept hopes alive.

With 1,478 Test runs in 2024, Jaiswal is now the third-highest run-scorer in a calendar year among Indian players, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history with twin 80-plus score at MCG

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm Dec 30, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a spirited knock for India in the final day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The southpaw scored a brilliant 84 as this was his second 80-plus score of the match. Notably, his knock had kept India's hopes alive of chasing down a challenging 340-run target. Here are his stats.

Jaiswal rescued India after early blows

India suffered major blows in the morning session with Australia's Pat Cummins sending Rohit Sharma (9) and KL Rahul (0) back in quick succession. Mitchell Starc added to India's woes by sending Virat Kohli (5) back to the pavilion just before lunch, leaving India in a precarious position at 33/3. Jaiswal was then joined by Rishabh Pant as the duo steadied the ship with their 88-run partnership.

The partnership kept India's hopes alive

Both Jaiswal and Pant showcased tremendous resolve and maturity during their partnership. Despite Starc's efforts to rattle Jaiswal with unorthodox tactics, the young opener stood unfazed and brought up his half-century. Meanwhile, Pant's dismissal for 29 opened the gates for the Aussies as India went from 121/3 to 155/10. The defeat in the fourth Test meant India are now trailing 1-2 in five-match series with one game to go.

Twin fifties for Jaiswal

Jaiswal backed his 118-ball 82 in the first innings with an 84 off 208 balls. The southpaw has now completed 10 half-centuries in Test cricket. He also has four tons to his name. In 16 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,766 runs at an incredible average of 55.18, as per ESPNcricinfo. With 359 runs at 51.29, he is the second-highest run-getter in BGT 2024-25.

Jaiswal accomplished a feat which no other batter has been able to achieve in this century. The last visiting batter before Jaiswal to score 75+ in each innings of a Test at MCG was New Zealand legend Martin Crowe (82 & 79 in 1987). Meanwhile, Jaiswal finished the year 2024 with 1,478 Test runs at 54.74 Only Sachin Tendulkar (1,562 in 2010) and Sunil Gavaskar (1,555 in 1979) have managed Test more runs in a calendar year among Indian players.

How did the game pan out?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) in the third innings as they finished at 234/10. Bumrah took a fifer. Chasing 340, India fell short despite Jaiswal's 84.