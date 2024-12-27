Summarize Simplifying... In short In Test cricket, Smith now holds the record for the most centuries against India, with 11 to his name.

He's closely followed by England's Joe Root, who has scored 10 centuries against India.

The only other players to score more than seven centuries against India are Ricky Ponting, Vivian Richards, and Sir Garry Sobers, each with eight.

Smith raced to his 11th Test century against India

Batters with most centuries against India in Test cricket

Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Australian batter Steven Smith slammed a century on Day 2 of the 4th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG. Smith added a century-plus stand with his skipper Pat Cummins after Australia were down to 299/6. The former, who completed his 34th Test century, equaled several legends. Smith now also has the most Test tons for a batter against India.

Steven Smith: 11 hundreds

As mentioned, Smith now has the most centuries against India in the format. He raced to his 11th Test century against this opposition in the Boxing Day match at the MCG. Smith broke a tie with England's Joe Root, who owns 10 tons in this regard. The former has over 2,300 runs at a remarkable average of 62.32 against India in Tests.

Joe Root: 10 hundreds

Root, who has been a member of Fab Four alongside Smith, owns 10 centuries against India in Test cricket. His tally also includes 11 half-centuries. The former England captain has racked up 2,846 runs from 30 Tests at an incredible average of 58.08 against India. Root, who has played 152 Tests, made his debut in 2012 against India.

Ponting, Richards, Robers: 8 hundreds

Only three other batters have more than seven centuries against India in Test cricket - Ricky Ponting, Vivian Richards, and Sir Garry Sobers (8 each). Notably, each of the three players finished with an average of over 50 against India - Ponting (54.36), Richards (50.71), and Sobers (83.47). The three veterans were match-winners for their respective teams in the format.