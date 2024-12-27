Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli, was depicted as a 'clown' by an Australian newspaper, sparking debate among fans and experts.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Kohli 20% of his match fee for his behavior, a decision defended by Shastri, who cited a similar incident in 2018.

Former cricketers, including Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan, criticized Kohli's actions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli had an on-field spat with 19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas in Melbourne

Virat Kohli labeled as 'clown' by Australian media; Shastri responds

By Parth Dhall 10:24 am Dec 27, 202410:24 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has hit back at the Australian media for portraying Virat Kohli as a clown. The caricature was in response to an on-field spat between Kohli and 19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas, which took place on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shastri hinted that this over-the-top reaction shows Australia's desperation as they couldn't win against India in these high-stakes matches.

Media reaction

Australian newspaper's portrayal of Kohli sparks controversy

The controversial depiction of Kohli was published on the sports page of a famous Australian newspaper. The headline, which read 'Clown Kohli', also carried a picture of the Indian cricket star with a clown's nose. The article also slammed Kohli for his shoulder contact with Konstas on the latter's Test debut, calling it a "pathetic bump." This portrayal has ignited a huge debate among cricket fans and experts alike.

Sanctions defended

ICC sanctions Kohli; Shastri defends decision

After stumps on Day 1, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned Kohli for his behavior. Although there were speculations of a match ban for a Level 2 offense, Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee by match referee Andy Pycroft. Defending the ICC's decision, Shastri said proper protocols must have been followed before deciding Kohli's punishment. He also reminded critics of Kagiso Rabada-Steve Smith's similar incident in 2018, where Rabada's one-match ban was reduced to a fine after appeals.

Reaction

Former cricketers blame Kohli

On the other hand, several former players blamed Kohli for the entire shoulder-barge incident. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting stated, "Have a look where Virat walks. Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation." Former England captain Michael Vaughan also slammed Kohli's behavior, saying, "He's completely wrong. I don't know why a senior pro who's played for so long has been rattled by a 19-year-old."