Virat Kohli labeled as 'clown' by Australian media; Shastri responds
Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has hit back at the Australian media for portraying Virat Kohli as a clown. The caricature was in response to an on-field spat between Kohli and 19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas, which took place on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shastri hinted that this over-the-top reaction shows Australia's desperation as they couldn't win against India in these high-stakes matches.
Australian newspaper's portrayal of Kohli sparks controversy
The controversial depiction of Kohli was published on the sports page of a famous Australian newspaper. The headline, which read 'Clown Kohli', also carried a picture of the Indian cricket star with a clown's nose. The article also slammed Kohli for his shoulder contact with Konstas on the latter's Test debut, calling it a "pathetic bump." This portrayal has ignited a huge debate among cricket fans and experts alike.
ICC sanctions Kohli; Shastri defends decision
After stumps on Day 1, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned Kohli for his behavior. Although there were speculations of a match ban for a Level 2 offense, Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee by match referee Andy Pycroft. Defending the ICC's decision, Shastri said proper protocols must have been followed before deciding Kohli's punishment. He also reminded critics of Kagiso Rabada-Steve Smith's similar incident in 2018, where Rabada's one-match ban was reduced to a fine after appeals.
Former cricketers blame Kohli
On the other hand, several former players blamed Kohli for the entire shoulder-barge incident. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting stated, "Have a look where Virat walks. Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation." Former England captain Michael Vaughan also slammed Kohli's behavior, saying, "He's completely wrong. I don't know why a senior pro who's played for so long has been rattled by a 19-year-old."