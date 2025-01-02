Summarize Simplifying... In short Rumors are swirling about Virat Kohli's potential return as India's Test captain due to selectors' doubts about younger players' leadership abilities.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's future as Test captain is uncertain, and he may not play in the upcoming match against Australia.

Amidst these speculations, tensions are rising in the Indian team, and the BCCI is planning a review of the team's performance and handling of transitions post the Australia tour. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma may not lead India after BGT 2024

Will Virat Kohli return as India's Test captain?

By Parth Dhall 02:42 pm Jan 02, 202502:42 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma's position as the Indian Test captain is reportedly under the scanner after painful losses to New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). His individual performance has also been criticized owing to a lack of runs. According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma may not continue in his role after the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, although retirement from Test cricket isn't expected anytime soon. This may see the return of Virat Kohli, the Test csaptain.

Captaincy shift

Kohli's potential return as Test captain

The same report also suggests that Kohli could be reappointed as India's Test captain. Kohli, who led the team to 40 wins in 68 matches, was the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under (2018/19). He also became India's most successful captain Test cricket before stepping down in 2022. His possible return could be attributed to selectors' lack of confidence in younger players stepping up to the leadership role.

Selection dilemma

Sharma's participation in final Test against Australia uncertain

Having said that, there are speculations Sharma may have already played his last Test. Reports suggest he might not be included in the series-deciding match against Australia, which begins in Sydney on Friday. When asked about Sharma's potential exclusion from the team, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said a decision would be made after assessing the pitch conditions on match day.

Team dynamics

Tensions rise in Indian dressing room amid poor performance

Rumors of growing rift within the Indian team have emerged, after their dismal show in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The team's morale has taken a hit with Sharma's uncertain future as Test captain and doubts over Gambhir's ability to handle the side. Gambhir, who became India's head coach in July, has reportedly failed to connect with some players.

Transition challenges

BCCI's concerns and future plans

Concerns have been raised within the BCCI about the handling of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement and preparation for future transitions. Despite these issues, the BCCI remains committed to its long-term objectives for the team. Plans are in place to review the Gambhir-led support staff's performance post-Australia tour, similar to the review conducted after India's 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home last year.