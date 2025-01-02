Will Virat Kohli return as India's Test captain?
Rohit Sharma's position as the Indian Test captain is reportedly under the scanner after painful losses to New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). His individual performance has also been criticized owing to a lack of runs. According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma may not continue in his role after the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, although retirement from Test cricket isn't expected anytime soon. This may see the return of Virat Kohli, the Test csaptain.
Kohli's potential return as Test captain
The same report also suggests that Kohli could be reappointed as India's Test captain. Kohli, who led the team to 40 wins in 68 matches, was the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under (2018/19). He also became India's most successful captain Test cricket before stepping down in 2022. His possible return could be attributed to selectors' lack of confidence in younger players stepping up to the leadership role.
Sharma's participation in final Test against Australia uncertain
Having said that, there are speculations Sharma may have already played his last Test. Reports suggest he might not be included in the series-deciding match against Australia, which begins in Sydney on Friday. When asked about Sharma's potential exclusion from the team, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said a decision would be made after assessing the pitch conditions on match day.
Tensions rise in Indian dressing room amid poor performance
Rumors of growing rift within the Indian team have emerged, after their dismal show in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The team's morale has taken a hit with Sharma's uncertain future as Test captain and doubts over Gambhir's ability to handle the side. Gambhir, who became India's head coach in July, has reportedly failed to connect with some players.
BCCI's concerns and future plans
Concerns have been raised within the BCCI about the handling of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement and preparation for future transitions. Despite these issues, the BCCI remains committed to its long-term objectives for the team. Plans are in place to review the Gambhir-led support staff's performance post-Australia tour, similar to the review conducted after India's 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home last year.