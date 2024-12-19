Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Virat Kohli is set to move to London with his family, according to his former coach.

Despite recent speculation, Kohli is not planning to retire anytime soon and could continue playing for another five years, potentially participating in the 2027 World Cup.

His future cricket commitments include the Champions Trophy and IPL 2025, with the schedule and venues yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

If true, Virushka might spend their lives in London post Kohli's retirement

Virat Kohli to relocate to London with family, confirms ex-coach

What's the story Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of cricket icon Virat Kohli, has confirmed that the star player is planning to move from India to London. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Sharma revealed that Kohli along with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma, and their two children Vamika and Akaay will be relocating soon. The move is expected to take place in the near future but no specific timeline has been provided yet.

London connection

The couple has a property in London

Notably, Kohli has been spotted in London several times over the last few years, which shows his love for the city. The couple's son Akaay was also born there on February 15, this year. They own a property in London, too, which will likely be their home after the move. Sharma revealed that currently "Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."

Upcoming tournaments

Kohli's future cricket commitments and London plans

Currently, Kohli is playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His next big tournament will be the Champions Trophy, the schedule and venues of which are yet to be announced. While it's not clear when his next trip to London is planned, it could likely be between CT and IPL 2025. Despite a recent dip in form, Sharma remains confident about Kohli's performance in upcoming matches.

Retirement speculation

'Virat is still very fit, not too old to retire'

Sharma dismissed speculation about Kohli's retirement, saying he is nowhere near that stage and could continue playing for another five years. This means fans might see him in action at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. "Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire," Sharma said, emphasizing his belief in Kohli's enduring cricketing prowess.