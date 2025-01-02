Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to host the thrilling finale of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India.

The outcome of this match could alter the course of the series and impact the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The outcome of this match could alter the course of the series and impact the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Amidst team changes and captaincy debates, both teams are gearing up for this high-stakes match, with India needing a win to level the series and stay in contention for the Championship.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-1

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: SCG set to host thrilling Australia-India finale

02:31 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Tophy is all set to culminate in a thrilling finale at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia eye their first Test series win against India in a decade, while a win would help the visitors retain the trophy. Despite a strong start from India with a victory in Perth, Australia have since rebounded with wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Pitch report

Pitch report and streaming details

Pitches at the SCG have had a history of assisting spinners in Test cricket. Pacers also come in handy initially. One of the oldest venues in Test cricket, Sydney usually hosts the iconic 'New Year Test', which is played in the first week of January. Meanwhile, the match will start at 5:00am IST and will be telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

H2h record

A look at head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have faced each other on 111 occasions in the longest format. India have claimed 33 wins, with the Aussies winning 47 matches. 30 matches have been drawn, and one contest ended in a tie. On Australian soil, India have won 10 matches from 56 attempts, losing 32 and drawing 14.

Match importance

Significance of the Sydney showdown

The Sydney match is extremely important as it could change the course of the Border-Gavaskar series. The series, now extended to five matches, is regarded by many to be equal or even better than the Ashes in terms of prestige. The high stakes are further heightened by India's need to win the SCG Test to level the series at 2-2 and retain their trophy.

WTC implications

Impact on World Test Championship

The result of the Sydney match also impacts the ICC World Test Championship. Australia, who beat India in the 2023 WTC final, could seal their berth in the 2025 final with a win in this match. However, if the match ends in a draw, Australia's fate will depend on their performance against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India need to win in Sydney to remain in contention the same. The other spot has been sealed by South Africa.

Team alterations

Australia's team changes

Ahead of the crucial Sydney match, Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Mitchell Marsh has been dropped from the team for his underwhelming performance. Marsh will be replaced by Beau Webster, who is set to make his debut in the format. Despite concerns over Mitchell Starc's fitness, he has been included in the team for this pivotal game.

Information

Australia's Playing XI for SCG Test

Australia's Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

Captaincy debate

Calls for India to drop captain Rohit Sharma

In a surprising turn of events, there have been calls for India to drop their captain Rohit Sharma mid-series. The suggestion comes after India's impressive performance under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership in the first Test, which they won. However, since Sharma's return as captain, his batting performance has been poor. Meanwhile, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that seamer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the SCG Test with stiff back.

Record

India's Test record at SCG

As per ESPNcricinfo, India have played 13 Tests at the SCG, winning one, losing five, and drawing seven. Their only win came in 1978 when they bowled Australia out for a mere 131 runs. Gundappa Viswanath's crucial 79-run knock helped India achieve this historic win by an innings and two runs. However, their last three outings at the venue have all ended in draws (2015, 2019, and 2021).