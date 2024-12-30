Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticized the third umpire's decision in Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, arguing that technology should be used more effectively to avoid errors.

Gavaskar believes that an on-field decision should only be overturned with 'overwhelming evidence'.

However, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting supports the umpire's decision, highlighting the ongoing debate over the use of technology in cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gavaskar was commentating when the controversy erupted (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gavaskar lambasts third umpire over Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:38 pm Dec 30, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Indian cricket legend, Sunil Gavaskar, has voiced his displeasure at the third umpire's decision to adjudge Yashasvi Jaiswal out on the fifth day of the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The controversial call was made by Bangladeshi third umpire Sharfuddoula, who ruled Jaiswal out caught behind despite inconclusive evidence on ultraedge. Gavaskar raised the concerns while commentating during the match's third session.

Tech debate

Gavaskar questions reliance on visual judgment over technology

Gavaskar also questioned the umpire's dependence on visual judgment over technological evidence. He argued that decisions shouldn't be made solely on the basis of what is seen, but also take into account technological data to avoid possible optical illusions. "This can never be given out. If there is technology, one should use it," Gavaskar said during his commentary stint.

Evidence requirement

Gavaskar calls for 'overwhelming evidence' to overturn decisions

Gavaskar further stressed that an on-field decision should only be overturned when there is 'overwhelming evidence.' He was disappointed with the umpire's decision in Jaiswal's case. "Umpires must overturn an on-field decision only when there is 'overwhelming evidence' and by no means it was overwhelming. It is a very poor decision," he said. This highlights his belief in substantial proof for such big decisions.

Contrasting views

Ponting supports 3rd umpire's decision on Jaiswal's dismissal

Unlike Gavaskar's criticism, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting backed the third umpire's decision. "In my view, that decision was out. The third umpire did make the correct decision in the end," Ponting said during his commentary stint. This difference of opinion only highlights the ongoing debate over the use of technology in cricket and its impact on match outcomes.