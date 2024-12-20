Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to adopt an aggressive play strategy, as revealed by Bobat.

The team has retained key players like Virat Kohli, who led the team with 741 runs in the previous season, and added new faces such as Josh Hazlewood and Liam Livingstone.

Despite losing in the playoffs last season, RCB is gearing up for a strong comeback. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bobat backs Kohli's aggressive batting approach

IPL 2025: Will Virat Kohli lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

By Parth Dhall 12:27 pm Dec 20, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, has backed Virat Kohli's captaincy for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He hopes Kohli continues his aggressive batting from the last season. "Firstly, Virat's got a wealth of experience and incredibly high skill. I trust him to figure things out in the middle and to know what to do," Bobat said.

Leadership acumen

Kohli's leadership praised by RCB director

Bobat also praised Kohli's leadership skills and his decision to adopt an aggressive approach in the middle of last season. He said, "But even he, midway through, said, 'Right, I'm going to lead the way here, we can all be more aggressive.' It was brilliant to see him talk that through with the rest of the batting group and back his words up with action."

Team strategy

RCB's strategy for IPL 2025 revealed

Bobat also revealed RCB's strategy for the next season, stressing on making every delivery count. He said, "We want to make the most of every delivery. Players can be trusted to assess the situation, the conditions out there, and Virat will be no different to anybody else." This means aggressive play and quick scoring will be the name of the game in IPL 2025.

Team composition

RCB's retention and new additions for IPL 2025

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, RCB retained the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. The franchise released several key players including Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. At the auction, the Royal Challengers added quite a few big names to their roster, including Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Liam Livingstone.

Past performance

Kohli's performance in IPL 2024

In the last IPL season, RCB made it to the playoffs but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. However, their run was nothing short of a miracle. However, despite the disappointment, Kohli was RCB's star performer throughout the season. He ended up bagging the Orange Cap after scoring 741 runs from 15 matches, well ahead of second-placed Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored 583 runs.

Captaincy

Kohli has led in over 140 IPL games

Kohli remains the only active player to have played for a single franchise since the inaugural IPL season (2008). Under his captaincy, RCB played 143 matches, winning 66 and losing 70 (Tied: 3, NR: 4). He has won the Orange Cap twice, in 2016 and 2024. Kohli would be keen to add an IPL trophy to his cabinet.