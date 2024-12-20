Summarize Simplifying... In short The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has seen a significant rise in earnings, reaching ₹20,686 crore, thanks to record-breaking IPL viewership and lucrative media rights.

The board's income, which surpassed projections, is also crucial for its 38 state units that rely on annual grants from the BCCI.

As the financial backbone of cricket in India, the BCCI continues to promote and sustain the sport at all levels. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The board's cash and bank balance have increased ₹20,686 crore

BCCI's earnings soar to ₹20,686 crore amid record-breaking IPL viewership

By Parth Dhall 12:17 pm Dec 20, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recorded a massive jump in its earnings this year. The board's cash and bank balance have increased from ₹16,493 crore in FY2023 to a whopping ₹20,686 crore in FY2024. This is an approximate growth of ₹4,200 crore. The spike is majorly due to revenue from Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights and bilateral cricket rights.

Revenue sources

IPL media rights contribute significantly to BCCI's revenue

The IPL media rights, which were sold for a mind-boggling ₹48,390 crore for a five-year period, beginning June 2022, bolstered BCCI's revenue. The board also gets a major chunk of revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC). These sources have significantly contributed to BCCI's financial health.

Financial performance

BCCI's actual income surpasses projected earnings

The BCCI had earlier estimated earnings of ₹7,476 crore for FY23-24. However, the actual income exceeded expectations, amounting to ₹8,995 crore. The robust financial performance also resulted in the general fund rising from ₹6,365 crore to ₹7,988 crore. Moving into FY24-25, the board expects earnings of about ₹10,054 crore with a total budgeted expenditure of ₹2,348 crore.

Grants distribution

BCCI's financial support to state units

The BCCI's financial prosperity is also important for its 38 state units, which depend largely on the board's annual grants. According to the latest document, the budgeted amount to these associations are at ₹499 crore. This financial support highlights the importance of BCCI in promoting and sustaining cricket at all levels across India.