Mohammed Shami, despite his impressive domestic season, will miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener due to ongoing knee issues.

Shami, who hasn't played for Team India since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Shami, who hasn't played for Team India since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has called for an update from the National Cricket Academy on Shami's recovery progress.

Shami returned to domestic cricket after recovering from his injury

Mohammed Shami to miss Vijay Hazare Trophy opener: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 10:56 am Dec 20, 202410:56 am

What's the story Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Bengal's opening match of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, against Delhi. The news was confirmed by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday. Shami, who made a comeback to domestic cricket after recovering from his injury, has been rested for the VHT opener. He recently featured in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal.

Performance review

Shami's performance and injury concerns

Despite his knee issues, Shami has shown some commendable performances in the domestic season. He picked seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy and nine more in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, his persistent knee problems have prompted selectors to prioritize his health ahead of the upcoming international tournaments. This approach highlights a commitment to ensuring Shami's full recovery before reconsidering him for Team India.

Recovery journey

International cricket hiatus and recovery

Shami has not played international cricket for India since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia. After undergoing ankle surgery, he spent some time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His involvement in domestic tournaments is viewed as an important step toward gaging his readiness for future international assignments.

Call for clarity

Rohit Sharma calls for NCA update on Shami's condition

Following the Gabba Test, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma vented his frustration over constant questions about Shami's availability. He urged the NCA to give an update on Shami's condition. "I think it's high time somebody from NCA talks about him, where he is rehabbing... Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update," said Sharma.