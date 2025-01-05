What's the story

New Zealand comprehensively thrashed Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first ODI at Basin Reserve on January 5, 2025.

The match was mostly one-sided, with the Kiwis dominating it, and Will Young shining with an unbeaten 90 off just 86 balls.

Young's brilliant batting came after Matt Henry's brilliant bowling that restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 178 runs.

Here are further details.