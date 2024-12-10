Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, hailed as the world's best batter by Joe Root, has been lauded for his exceptional performance in international cricket, particularly away from home.

His recent scoring spree, including a century and a triple century, has propelled him to second place in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Root has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Brook scored a match-winning 123 against NZ (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root hails Harry Brook as world's best batter

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:18 am Dec 10, 202409:18 am

What's the story England's cricketing icon Joe Root has declared his teammate Harry Brook as the world's best batter. The honor comes after Brook's stellar performance in the second Test against New Zealand, where he scored a vital 123 in England's first innings. The match concluded with England sealing the series by 323 runs. Brook made a match-winning ton in the series opener as well. Root lauded Brook's versatile game and ability to handle pressure during a post-match interview on Monday.

Statement

Here's what Root said

Root praised Brook's ability to perform well away from home as he averages a stunning 89.35 outside England in whites. "Brookie is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute... He's awesome to watch. He can absorb pressure, apply it, and play shots all around the wicket," said Root. "Whether it's whacking it for six or scooping over the head, he does it all with ease."

Captain's commendation

Brook's performance earns praise from England captain Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes also praised Brook's brilliance on the field. Stokes called Brook 'phenomenal' and noted how much he contributed to the team's win. Stokes was in awe of Brook's ability to score 120 on a difficult wicket against New Zealand's strong attack, adding that only a handful of players across the globe could do something like that.

Ranking rise

Brook's recent centuries boost his ICC Test ranking

Brook's recent scoring spree, including a century in Christchurch and a triple century in Multan, has catapulted him to second place in the ICC Test batting rankings. Despite his impressive performance, Brook remains modest about his achievements. He acknowledged Root as one of the best players ever and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside him.

Award nomination

Root shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

In other news, Root has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The award honors the most accomplished sportsperson of 2024, as voted by the public. Only five cricketers have won this honor in the past. Despite an ankle injury keeping him out of England's recent win over New Zealand, Brook is expected to be fit for the final Test in Hamilton.