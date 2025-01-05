All-round New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team has kicked off their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a bang at the Basin Reserve.
The hosts comfortably chased down the target of 179 runs, winning the match by nine wickets with 23.4 overs to spare.
The victory was largely set up by the brilliant performances of fast bowler Matt Henry and top-order batsman Will Young.
Here are further details.
Early collapse
Sri Lanka's top order crumbles under NZ's attack
Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowlers wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's top order, leaving them at 23/4 within the powerplay.
Despite a fighting half-century from Avishka Fernando and contributions from Wanindu Hasaranga (35) and Chamindu Wickramasinghe (22), Sri Lanka could only manage a total of 178 runs.
The visitors failed to mount any significant retaliation against New Zealand's relentless bowling attack.
Bowling brilliance
Henry's bowling prowess sets tone for NZ's victory
Henry played a key role in setting the tone for New Zealand's victory, picking four wickets for a mere 19 runs in his 10-over spell.
His first wicket arrived in the fifth over as he caught Pathum Nissanka's leading edge with a full away-seamer.
This dismissal paved the way for more New Zealand dominance as they restricted Sri Lanka to a paltry 178/10.
Batting prowess
Young's unbeaten 90 guides NZ to victory
Will Young was instrumental in New Zealand's successful chase, scoring an unbeaten 90 off just 86 balls.
His powerful pulls and hooks were particularly effective against Sri Lanka's bowlers.
After adding 93 runs with fellow opener Rachin Ravindra (45), Young continued to dominate the field with Mark Chapman (29*) providing steady support at the other end.
Their unbroken partnership of 87 runs ensured a comfortable victory for the hosts.
Henry
Henry claims his 11th four-fer in ODIs
As mentioned, Henry finished with 4/19 from 10 overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the NZ pacer has now raced to 145 wickets from 83 ODIs at an average of 25.80 (ER: 5.17).
This includes two fifers and 11 four-wicket hauls. 28 of his scalps have come in 13 ODIs against SL at 15.39.
Henry has a terrific ODI record at home, having taken 68 wickets at 19.60.
Fernando
Fernando slams his ninth ODI fifty
Fernando made 56 off 63 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum.
In 48 matches, Fernando now owns 1,561 runs at 33.21.
In addition to four tons, the classy batter also owns nine fifties.
This was his second 50-plus score in three ODI innings against NZ.
The tally also includes a hundred. Overall, he now has 161 ODI runs against NZ at 53.66.
Young
A fine hand from Will Young
Young made an unbeaten 90 off just 86 balls with the help of 12 fours.
The opener has now raced to 1,464 runs across 35 ODIs at a stunning average of 48.80.
His tally now includes three tons and 10 fifties. Young has three fifties across six ODIs against SL as the tally includes 332 runs at 110.66.
658 of his runs have come at home at 94.