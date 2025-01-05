Matt Henry claims his 11th four-fer in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand's Matt Henry was at his best in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, picking up four wickets.
The match was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, on Sunday.
Henry's brilliant bowling saw Sri Lanka bowled out for a paltry 178 runs.
The visitors, who were asked to bat first, struggled from the word go, crumbling to 23/4 in the first 10 overs.
The Kiwis later recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win.
Early dismissal
Henry's early strike rattles Sri Lanka
Fresh from a successful Test series against England, Henry proved too much for the Sri Lankan batters to handle.
He sent opener Pathum Nissanka packing for just nine runs in the fifth over.
Nissanka had scored 141 runs at an average of 47 in the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand.
However, his attempt to score off Henry ended with a catch by Santner at mid-off.
Lone warrior
Fernando's resistance amid Sri Lankan collapse
Despite the early setbacks, opener Avishka Fernando scored a resilient 56 off 63 balls.
His innings included six fours and a six, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka's total.
He shared an 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Janith Liyanage, who was dismissed for 36 by off-spinner Mitchell Santner.
Lower-order batters Wanindu Hasaranga (35) and Chamidu Wickramasinghe (22) contributed some late runs to Sri Lanka's score before both were sent back by Henry.
Stellar performance
Henry's bowling prowess and NZ's win
Henry continued his onslaught against the Sri Lankan tailenders, ending with 4/19 off 10 overs.
His final wicket was debutant Eshan Malinga, who could only manage four runs.
New Zealand seamers Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy also made the most of the conditions, picking two wickets each.
Meanwhile, NZ's chase was powered by Will Young's 93* and Rachin Ravindra's 45.
The two openers added 93 runs, helping NZ (180/1) prevail in jus 26.2
Career
150 ODI wickets loading for Henry
As mentioned, Henry finished with 4/19 from 10 overs.
Henry made his ODI debut in 2015 against England at Lord's.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the NZ pacer has now raced to 145 wickets from 83 ODIs at an average of 25.80 (ER: 5.17).
This includes two fifers and 11 four-wicket hauls.
28 of his scalps have come in 13 ODIs against SL at 15.39.
Henry has a terrific ODI record at home, having taken 68 wickets at 19.60.