What's the story

New Zealand's Matt Henry was at his best in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, picking up four wickets.

The match was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, on Sunday.

Henry's brilliant bowling saw Sri Lanka bowled out for a paltry 178 runs.

The visitors, who were asked to bat first, struggled from the word go, crumbling to 23/4 in the first 10 overs.

The Kiwis later recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win.