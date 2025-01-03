Shreyas Iyer bails Mumbai out with powerful 137* in VHT
Shreyas Iyer bailed Mumbai out with a powerful 137*-run knock in the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai were reeling at 82/5 against Pondicherry at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad. However, Shreyas' heroics helped the side get to a commendable score of 290/9 in 50 overs. Iyer was helped by Atharva Ankolekar, who scored a valuable 43-run knock.
Iyer floors Pondicherry with a fighting knock
Iyer walked in when Mumbai were 36/3 after 8 overs. He added 46 runs alongside Siddesh Lad (34). Once Lad got out, Mumbai lost another wicket in Suryakumar Yadav (0). From a poor situation, Shreyas and Atharva steadied the ship with an 86-run stand. In the 41st over, Mumbai were 225/9 before Shreyas took matter in his own hands. Harsh Tanna (1*) provided support.
Shreyas slams his 2nd century in VHT 2024/25
Iyer's 137* came from 133 balls. He hit 16 fours and four sixes (SR: 103.01). This was his Iyer's 2nd century in the ongoing VHT campaign. He started with a stellar 114*-run effort against Karnataka. An unbeaten 44 followed against Hyderabad. He scored 17 next against Punjab before this stuepndous effort against Pondicherry. In four outings, Shreyas owns 312 runs this season (100s: 2).
14th century in List A cricket for Shreyas
With this 137*-run knock, Shreyas has raced to a tally of 5,896 runs in List A cricket at 47-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 14th fifty in List A cricket. He also owns 35 fifties. 2,421 of his runs have come for India (ODIs).