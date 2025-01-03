Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer's powerful batting performance saved Mumbai in the VHT 2025, scoring an impressive 137* off 133 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes.

This marks his second century in the tournament and his 14th in List A cricket, bringing his total runs to 5,896.

His efforts helped Mumbai recover from a shaky start, demonstrating his crucial role in the team's success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shreyas Iyer scored a majestic 137* (Image Source: X/@ShreyasIyer15)

Shreyas Iyer bails Mumbai out with powerful 137* in VHT

By Rajdeep Saha 01:43 pm Jan 03, 202501:43 pm

What's the story Shreyas Iyer bailed Mumbai out with a powerful 137*-run knock in the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai were reeling at 82/5 against Pondicherry at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad. However, Shreyas' heroics helped the side get to a commendable score of 290/9 in 50 overs. Iyer was helped by Atharva Ankolekar, who scored a valuable 43-run knock.

Effort

Iyer floors Pondicherry with a fighting knock

Iyer walked in when Mumbai were 36/3 after 8 overs. He added 46 runs alongside Siddesh Lad (34). Once Lad got out, Mumbai lost another wicket in Suryakumar Yadav (0). From a poor situation, Shreyas and Atharva steadied the ship with an 86-run stand. In the 41st over, Mumbai were 225/9 before Shreyas took matter in his own hands. Harsh Tanna (1*) provided support.

Runs

Shreyas slams his 2nd century in VHT 2024/25

Iyer's 137* came from 133 balls. He hit 16 fours and four sixes (SR: 103.01). This was his Iyer's 2nd century in the ongoing VHT campaign. He started with a stellar 114*-run effort against Karnataka. An unbeaten 44 followed against Hyderabad. He scored 17 next against Punjab before this stuepndous effort against Pondicherry. In four outings, Shreyas owns 312 runs this season (100s: 2).

Information

14th century in List A cricket for Shreyas

With this 137*-run knock, Shreyas has raced to a tally of 5,896 runs in List A cricket at 47-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 14th fifty in List A cricket. He also owns 35 fifties. 2,421 of his runs have come for India (ODIs).