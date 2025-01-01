Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite India's current standing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bowler Bumrah's performance has been exceptional, earning praise from cricket legend McGrath.

McGrath, who sees similarities in their bowling styles, also commended India's cricket talent pool, highlighting Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.

He expressed optimism for the future of Test cricket, citing the record crowds at the recent Melbourne match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McGrath praised Bumrah's ball-control and ability to adapt (Image source: X/@BCCI)

McGrath lavishes praises on Bumrah's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:23 pm Jan 01, 202501:23 pm

What's the story Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. McGrath noted Bumrah's contribution in not letting the series be completely one-sided. He praised Bumrah's ball-control and ability to adapt. "Bumrah has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided," McGrath told media-persons on the sidelines of his foundation's cancer awareness event here.

Match stats

Bumrah's performance in the ongoing series

Despite India being down 1-2 in the five-match series, Bumrah has been a standout performer for the visiting side. He has taken a staggering 30 wickets at an average of less than 13. McGrath, who is closely following the series, couldn't help but admire Bumrah's skills. He called him a "terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt."

Style comparison

McGrath draws parallels between his and Bumrah's bowling styles

Having 563 Test wickets to his name, McGrath compared his and Bumrah's bowling. He observed how both of them hyper-extend their arms, which helps them land the ball a few inches further. "Got a little bit of hyper extension which I used to have as well," McGrath said about Bumrah. He also appreciated Bumrah's control over the ball in both directions.

Talent recognition

McGrath lauds India's cricket talent pool

Having been associated with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, McGrath also praised India's cricket talent pool. He specifically mentioned Prasidh Krishna as a player with a bright future ahead. "India, with 1.4 billion people, have absolute passion for the game of cricket," he said, praising young Indian players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant for their fearlessness on the field.

Cricket's future

McGrath expresses optimism for future of Test cricket

Further, McGrath also expressed his delight at the vitality of Test cricket, citing the record crowds that attended the fourth Test in Melbourne. He said, "The cricket that was played in Melbourne was amazing and it lasted all five days with Australia getting over the line in the final session." He added that 370,000 fans turning up has been absolutely incredible because Test cricket is still the ultimate.