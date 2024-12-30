Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, has unfortunately set a new low in the cricket world, achieving the lowest batting average for a touring captain in a Test series in Australia.

Despite a strong start from Australia, India managed to score 360, thanks to Nitish Reddy's century and contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar.

However, the team's top order, including Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, failed to deliver in their chase of 340 runs, making their path to the World Test Championship final increasingly challenging.

Rohit has struggled in this series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma sets unwanted record with another failure

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:05 am Dec 30, 202409:05 am

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has set an unfortunate record in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The star batter has struggled to make a mark in the series and contribute significantly to the team's efforts. This was especially evident in his second innings dismissal in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he managed to score just nine runs.

After missing the series opener, Rohit joined the team for the second Test, but has been unable to find his form since. His struggles continued into the Melbourne Test where he scored only three runs in the first innings and was dismissed for nine runs in the second. This lackluster performance has led to an unfortunate record for Rohit, who now holds the lowest batting average for a touring captain in a Test series in Australia.

Rohit's woes with the bat have led to a dismal record. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series, which now stands as the lowest for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings). The record was previously held by Pakistan's Waqar Younis and South Africa's Graeme Smith, who endured lean run with the bat in the 2002-03 and 2014 tour, respectively. Both former players averaged 7.75 in these tours.

As the World Test Championship final draws closer, Team India's road to qualification is getting tougher by the minute. The team's woes were on display in their second innings chase of 340 runs, where the top order crumbled yet again. Rohit was sent back by Cummins for a mere nine runs, while KL Rahul and Virat Kohli also couldn't deliver much.

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed fifties as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Labuschagne in the third innings as they finished at 234/10, setting India a target of 340 runs.