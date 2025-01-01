Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a valiant effort from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India couldn't prevent Australia's victory in the Boxing Day Test.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Sydney Test.

Historically, India's performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has been inconsistent, with only one win out of 13 matches.

However, current players like Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have shown promise at this venue.

The challenge lies with the bowlers, who have struggled at SCG in the past.

India have won a solitary Test at SCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

BGT 2024-25: Decoding Team India's Test record at SCG

What's the story The fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on January 3. Australia lead the series 2-1 after four tests. India had started the series with a thumping 295-run win in Perth, however, Australia came back to win the match in Adelaide and the rain-affected match in Brisbane ended in a draw.

Match recap

Australia triumphs in Melbourne, India's performance scrutinized

Australia maintained their dominance in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, winning by 184 runs on the last day. Pat Cummins was awarded Player of the Match for his 90 runs and six wickets. Despite Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden test century and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fighting 82-run innings, India couldn't stop an Australian win. All eyes are now on Sydney for the fifth test where India will hope to bat better.

Past record

India's historical performance at SCG

India's record at the SCG is a mixed one. As per ESPNcricinfo, they have played 13 test matches at the venue, winning one, losing five, and drawing seven. Their only win came in 1978 when they bowled Australia out for a mere 131 runs. Gundappa Viswanath's crucial 79-run knock helped India achieve this historic win by an innings and two runs. However, their last three outings at the venue have all ended in draws (2015, 2019, and 2021).

Batters

These current Indian batters have starred at SCG

Rishabh Pant has enjoyed operating at this venue as he has scored 292 Test runs at 146 here. Virat Kohli has also fared well, slamming 248 runs at 49.60. Rohit Sharma has scored two fifties across four innings at the venue. KL Rahul's maiden Test ton was recorded at SCG, in 2014. Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill have one half-century apiece at the venue.

Information

Limited experience for bowlers

Jadeja has also scalped six wickets at the venue at a fine average of 22.50. The in-form Jasprit Bumrah has struggled at this venue, managing just four wickets at a poor average of 49.50. Mohammed Siraj has an average of 78.50 at the venue.