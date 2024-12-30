Summarize Simplifying... In short Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs scored by an Indian in a year, with 1,562 runs in 2010.

Yashasvi Jaiswal follows closely with 1,478 runs, becoming India's top scorer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virender Sehwag is the only Indian to score over 1,400 runs in multiple years, achieving this in 2008 and 2010. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal now has the second-most Test runs for India in a calendar year

Batters with most Test runs for India in a year

By Parth Dhall 07:36 pm Dec 30, 202407:36 pm

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a spirited knock for India on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The southpaw scored a brilliant 84, recording his second 80-plus score of the match. He ended up registering the second-most Test runs for India in a calendar year. Jaiswal had a stellar run in 2024 (Tests).

#1

Sachin Tendulkar: 1,562 runs

Sachin Tendulkar remains the only Indian to have scored over 1,500 runs in Test cricket in a calendar year. The Master Blaster ran riot in 2010, more than 20 years after making his international debut. He racked up 1,562 runs from 14 Tests at an incredible average of 78.10 that year. Tendulkar hammered as many as seven Test tons that year.

#2

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1,478 runs

As mentioned, Jaiswal now occupies the second spot on this list. He went berserk this year, scoring runs in every other Test. Jaiswal broke plenty of records, having hammered 1,478 runs from 15 matches at a remarkable average of 54.74. His tally includes three tons and nine half-centuries. Jaiswal is also India's highest run-scorer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#3

Virender Sehwag: 1,462 and 1,422 runs

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag holds the next two spots on this elite list. Sehwag remains the only Indian batter to score 1,400+ runs in multiple calendar years. He scored 1,462 runs from 14 Tests at 56.23 in 2008 before tallying 1,422 runs from as many Tests at 61.82 two years later (2010). Sehwag scored eight tons (combined) in 2008 and 2010.

Information

Another record for Jaiswal

Jaiswal recorded 12 fifty-plus Test scores this year, the joint second-most for India in a calendar year with Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. The trio is only behind Sehwag, who hammered 13 such scores in 2010.