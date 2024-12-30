Summarize Simplifying... In short The ICC Awards 2024 has announced its nominees, with Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana from India among the contenders.

The awards, which celebrate cricketing excellence, include categories like Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year, T20I/ODI stars, and emerging talents.

Voting is open for the ICC Awards 2024

ICC Awards 2024: Bumrah, Mandhana among nominees as voting begins

By Parth Dhall 07:03 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the start of voting for the annual ICC Awards 2024. The awards seek to recognize exceptional performances in men's and women's cricket over the last year. This year, Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana are among those nominated in various categories. The awards span nine categories in total, giving cricket fans across the globe a chance to vote and decide the winners.

Top honors

ICC Cricketer of the Year (women and men)

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year nominees are Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa). The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year will be contested by Harry Brook (England), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Travis Head (Australia), and Joe Root (England). These awards recognize overall cricketing excellence in both men's and women's categories.

T20I/ODI

T20I and ODI stars of the year (men and women)

The nominees for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year category are Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Travis Head (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), and Arshdeep Singh (India). For the women's counterpart, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Melie Kerr (New Zealand), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), and Orla Prendergast (Ireland) are in the fray. The ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of The Year category features Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).

ODI/Test

Women's ODI and men's Test stars

The ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year category includes Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Smriti Mandhana (India), and Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka). Meanwhile, the nominees for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year category are Joe Root (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Harry Brook (England), and Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Rising stars

Emerging talents in men's and women's cricket

The ICC Awards 2024 also honor the emerging talents in men's and women's cricket. The nominees for the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year are Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Shamar Joseph (West Indies), and Gus Atkinson (England). Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil (India), Saskia Horley (Scotland), Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), and Freya Sargent (Ireland) have been nominated for the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year.