No comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Sanjay Manjrekar
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has come out in support of Virat Kohli, as the criticism mounts after the latter's dismal performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Manjrekar stressed that it is unfair to judge Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the same yardstick in Test cricket. Both players have been facing calls for retirement after their poor show in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
Manjrekar highlights Kohli's Test cricket prowess
Manjrekar emphasized on Kohli's phenomenal Test record and said he deserves more patience than his captain. He made this point while discussing the future of these experienced cricketers, who didn't deliver when it mattered the most in the fourth Test's final innings in Melbourne. While Kohli averaged 23.93 in Tests this season (2024/25), Rohit finished with a paltry 10.93.
Manjrekar questions India's batting coach amid Kohli's struggles
Manjrekar was also worried about India's batting coach in solving Kohli's current form. "I want to know what the batting coach of India is doing. We can't solve the obvious problem of such a fine player," he said during a discussion on Star Sports after the Boxing Day Test. He added enough has been said about Kohli and leave him alone for now.
Rohit's future in Test cricket remains uncertain
While Sharma admitted his batting form and leadership haven't been up to the mark, he avoided making any conclusive statements on his future in the Test team. Manjrekar noted it's not entirely Sharma's call to make. "The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket," he said, hinting the decision is in the hands of the selection committee.