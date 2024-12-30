Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, praised his team's performance in their recent victory at the MCG, comparing it to a previous win at Edgbaston.

He highlighted the team's strategy of aiming for at least 300 runs and the key roles played by Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, and himself.

Cummins also acknowledged the impact of India's Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Sam Konstas's bravery.

The match saw Australia's top-four batters each score over 50, leading to a total of 470, and India were unable to chase the target of 340, ending at 155.

Cummins was ecstatic after the team's victory

Pat Cummins compares Australia's MCG win to one at Edgbaston

By Parth Dhall 06:02 pm Dec 30, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins has likened their recent win against India in the fourth Test to their historic Ashes victory at Edgbaston in 2023. Speaking to the media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after the match, Cummins said he was ecstatic about the win. He said, "I reckon this (victory) is right at the top. Yeah, Edgbaston (2023) was pretty special and I reckon this is pretty much on par."

Team spirit

Cummins lauds team's collective effort in victory

Cummins, who was instrumental in the match by taking important wickets and scoring important runs, deflected the praise to his teammates. He said, "One of the things I love about our group is that there are so many people who want to be the match winner." He specifically called out Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and himself as being key to the win.

Game plan

Cummins reveals strategy behind final day's play

The Australian skipper also revealed his team's plan for the final day of the match. "Felt we needed at least 300. We got 90 odd overs, and that gave us 12 overs potentially with the second new ball," he said. This plan, Cummins said, gave Australia a strong start and ensured there was no chance of an Indian victory.

Player recognition

Cummins acknowledges Bumrah's impact, praises Konstas's debut

Cummins also acknowledged the huge role Jasprit Bumrah played in India's performance, calling him "their most influential player." He also had words of praise for 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas. "As a 19-year-old, the bravery he showed on the opening day, I felt it was unreal," Cummins said about Konstas. He loved his fearless attitude and how he was able to energize the crowd.

Match

How the MCG Test panned out

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) in the third innings as they finished at 234/10. Bumrah took a fifer. Chasing 340, India were folded for just 155.