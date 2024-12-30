Pat Cummins compares Australia's MCG win to one at Edgbaston
Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins has likened their recent win against India in the fourth Test to their historic Ashes victory at Edgbaston in 2023. Speaking to the media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after the match, Cummins said he was ecstatic about the win. He said, "I reckon this (victory) is right at the top. Yeah, Edgbaston (2023) was pretty special and I reckon this is pretty much on par."
Cummins lauds team's collective effort in victory
Cummins, who was instrumental in the match by taking important wickets and scoring important runs, deflected the praise to his teammates. He said, "One of the things I love about our group is that there are so many people who want to be the match winner." He specifically called out Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and himself as being key to the win.
Cummins reveals strategy behind final day's play
The Australian skipper also revealed his team's plan for the final day of the match. "Felt we needed at least 300. We got 90 odd overs, and that gave us 12 overs potentially with the second new ball," he said. This plan, Cummins said, gave Australia a strong start and ensured there was no chance of an Indian victory.
Cummins acknowledges Bumrah's impact, praises Konstas's debut
Cummins also acknowledged the huge role Jasprit Bumrah played in India's performance, calling him "their most influential player." He also had words of praise for 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas. "As a 19-year-old, the bravery he showed on the opening day, I felt it was unreal," Cummins said about Konstas. He loved his fearless attitude and how he was able to energize the crowd.
How the MCG Test panned out
Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) in the third innings as they finished at 234/10. Bumrah took a fifer. Chasing 340, India were folded for just 155.