Inglis picked up the injury during MCG Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia's Josh Inglis ruled out of final Test against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:21 am Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Australia's cricket team has been dealt a blow with wicket-keeper-batter Josh Inglis being ruled out of the fifth and final Test against India, owing to a calf injury. The 29-year-old picked up the injury while fielding on the second day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that Inglis will not be featuring in the concluding match of the India series in Sydney.

Team update

Replacement for Inglis to be announced soon

Cricket Australia will announce a replacement for Inglis ahead of the fifth Test, starting January 3. The team is hopeful of his availability for next month's tour of Sri Lanka, which features two Tests in the ICC World Test Championship series. "Josh Inglis sustained a low-grade calf strain while fielding on day two of the fourth Test match against India and will leave the squad to undergo rehabilitation," Cricket Australia said.

Player profile

Inglis's cricket career and future prospects

Born in England, Inglis has been a promising talent for Australia. He has played for his country in over 50 white-ball matches and was key to Australia's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup triumph in India last year. Although he is yet to make his Test debut, Inglis's stellar domestic performance had made him a contender for a first cap in Melbourne before this injury.

Career

Inglis's consistent form and future prospects

Inglis has been in red-hot form with three centuries in his last six Shield matches at an average of over 60. While Alex Carey is likely to remain Australia's Test keeper in the near future, Inglis's form is difficult to ignore. Meanwhile, he averages 36.41 in First-Class cricket, having scored 3,095 runs. This includes seven hundreds.