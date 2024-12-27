Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Women's One Day International (WODI) series, India swept West Indies, with Deepti Sharma's all-round performance stealing the show.

Despite early setbacks, India chased down 163 runs, thanks to a steady partnership between Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

Sharma made history as the first Indian woman to take two six-wicket hauls in ODIs, contributing significantly to India's victory.

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Match (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India complete WODI series sweep over West Indies: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:36 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Deepti Sharma, who India's bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi called a "modern-day legend," lived up to her reputation in the final women's ODI against West Indies. With a six-wicket haul and an unbeaten 39-run knock, Deepti's all-round show helped India win by five wickets and complete a series sweep at the Kotambi Stadium. This match highlighted Deepti's importance in international cricket.

Initial setbacks

Thakur's early strikes put WI on back foot

Despite the hazy conditions, West Indies opted to bat first but soon regretted their decision. Renuka Singh Thakur took advantage of the early morning conditions, sending Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph back within just five overs. This left West Indies reeling at 9/3, staring at a daunting task of recovery in this all-important match against India.

Brief recovery

Henry and Campbelle's partnership offers respite for WI

Chinelle Henry (61) and Shemaine Campbelle helped West Indies steady their innings with a 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket. They crossed the 100-run mark, giving some respite after the early losses. However, their aggressive approach saw Campbelle getting dismissed by Deepti Sharma, who caught her off Pratika Rawal on the boundary line.

Bowling brilliance

Deepti's bowling prowess dismantles WI's lower order

After Campbelle's dismissal, Deepti continued her bowling onslaught. She picked her second six-wicket haul in the format as West Indies lost their last six wickets for just 62 runs, ending at 162. This was a major turning point in the match and emphasized Deepti's pivotal role in India's bowling attack against a struggling West Indies side.

Challenging chase

India's chase marked by early losses and steady recovery

India's chase of 163 runs wasn't smooth sailing as they lost Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol early. Pratika Rawal also failed to build on a steady start. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur held her nerve and launched a counter-attack to keep India in the game. Despite losing Harmanpreet to Afy Fletcher, India didn't lose focus as Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti steadied the innings with a 56-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Winning partnership

Sharma and Ghosh seal victory for India

After Rodrigues was dismissed by Karishma Ramharrack, Deepti Sharma held the fort. She stitched a 38-run partnership with power-hitter Richa Ghosh to take India closer to the finish line. As the crowd chanted her name, Ghosh hit a couple of sixes to seal the deal for India. This was a thrilling end to a match dominated by Deepti's all-round performance.

Stats

Record-breaking Deepti is part of this elite club

Deepti created history by becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to take two six-fers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Meanwhile, she also became the first Indian bowler with three five-wicket hauls in WODIs. Deepti's previous best was 6/20 against Sri Lanka Women in Ranchi, way back in 2016. Notably, she is part of an elite club of India Women bowlers who have taken six-fers in ODIs.

Information

Deepti races to 123 WODI wickets

Overall, Deepti has raced to 123 wickets in WODIs at 27.39. This was her third five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus WI, she owns 17 scalps.

Do you know?

Renuka finishes with 10 wickets in the series

Renuka claimed 4/29 from 9.5 overs. The pacer has raced to 35 scalps from 19 matches at 22.02. She claimed her fourth four-fer in WODIs. She also owns a fifer. She finished the series with 10 scalps and won the Player of the Series award.

Runs

Key numbers for the Indian batters

Harmanpreet managed 32 runs from 22 balls. She has raced to 3,803 runs at 37.28. Rodrigues chipped in with 29 runs from 45 balls. She now owns 978 runs at 27.94. Deepti scored an unbeaten 39 from 48 balls. She slammed three fours and a six. Deepti has raced to 2,143 runs at 34.56. Richa, who managed an 11-ball 23*, has amassed 613 runs at 27.86.