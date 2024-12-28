Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan, the latter scored 237 in their second innings, with Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam leading the charge.

South Africa's Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada were instrumental in breaking Pakistan's momentum, taking six and two wickets respectively.

As South Africa began their chase, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Mohammad Abbas, put them under significant pressure, leaving the match poised for a thrilling conclusion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Babar and Shakeel scored fifties for Pakistan (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

South Africa vs Pakistan first Test set for thrilling finish

By Rajdeep Saha 10:52 pm Dec 28, 202410:52 pm

What's the story The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Centurion is heading toward an exciting finish. After three days of intense cricket, the hosts need 121 runs to win with seven wickets remaining. This comes after a rain-hit day, amazing batting performances and Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. The low target of 148 has added to the suspense as both teams fight for victory.

Batting prowess

Shakeel and Babar shine for Pakistan

Despite a rain-delayed start, Pakistan added 51 important runs for their last three wickets across two innings, bowing out at 237 in their second innings. Saud Shakeel was the star with a brilliant 84 off 113 balls, showing skill and temperament. Babar Azam also played a key role by scoring a half-century after a two-year wait in Test cricket but fell to Marco Jansen for exactly 50.

Bowling brilliance

Jansen's six wickets rattles Pakistan

South Africa's Marco Jansen was key to breaking Pakistan's middle order, taking a six-fer. He managed 6/52. He was ably supported by Kagiso Rabada who took two wickets for 68 runs. Despite a strong start, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession to some loose shots, leaving them vulnerable and paving the way for an exciting finish.

Bowling pressure

Pakistan's bowlers put pressure on South Africa

As South Africa started their chase, they were put under immense pressure by Pakistan's bowlers. Veteran Mohammad Abbas spearheaded the attack, cleaning up Tony de Zorzi (1) and Tristan Stubbs (1) leg-before. Khurram Shahzad also made his presence felt by sending Ryan Rickelton back without scoring. At the end of play, South Africa were reeling at 27/3 with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 22 and skipper Temba Bavuma yet to score.