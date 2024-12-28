South Africa vs Pakistan first Test set for thrilling finish
The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Centurion is heading toward an exciting finish. After three days of intense cricket, the hosts need 121 runs to win with seven wickets remaining. This comes after a rain-hit day, amazing batting performances and Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. The low target of 148 has added to the suspense as both teams fight for victory.
Shakeel and Babar shine for Pakistan
Despite a rain-delayed start, Pakistan added 51 important runs for their last three wickets across two innings, bowing out at 237 in their second innings. Saud Shakeel was the star with a brilliant 84 off 113 balls, showing skill and temperament. Babar Azam also played a key role by scoring a half-century after a two-year wait in Test cricket but fell to Marco Jansen for exactly 50.
Jansen's six wickets rattles Pakistan
South Africa's Marco Jansen was key to breaking Pakistan's middle order, taking a six-fer. He managed 6/52. He was ably supported by Kagiso Rabada who took two wickets for 68 runs. Despite a strong start, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession to some loose shots, leaving them vulnerable and paving the way for an exciting finish.
Pakistan's bowlers put pressure on South Africa
As South Africa started their chase, they were put under immense pressure by Pakistan's bowlers. Veteran Mohammad Abbas spearheaded the attack, cleaning up Tony de Zorzi (1) and Tristan Stubbs (1) leg-before. Khurram Shahzad also made his presence felt by sending Ryan Rickelton back without scoring. At the end of play, South Africa were reeling at 27/3 with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 22 and skipper Temba Bavuma yet to score.