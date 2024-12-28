Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricketer Saud Shakeel has made a record by scoring the most runs after the first 16 Tests for Pakistan, with a total of 1,504 runs.

His recent knock of 84 from 113 balls, including 10 fours and a six, has contributed to his impressive average of 55.70.

Saud Shakeel slammed 84 versus SA (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel completes 1,500 Test runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm Dec 28, 202410:47 pm

What's the story Saud Shakeel hammered a fine 84-run knock in the third innings of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Shakeel joined Babar Azam at the crease on Day 2 and remained unscathed. On Day 3, he batted well and got to 84 runs, but missed out on a century. Pakistan scored 237/10 in 59.4 overs.

Knock

Shakeel shines for Pakistan

Shakeel, who scored 14 runs in the first innings, made amends with a well-constucted knock of 84 from 113 balls. He smashed 10 fours and a six. After a delayed start, Shakeel and Babar added quality runs. Once Babar departed, Pakistan lost their way. Shakeel held his fort from one end. He was dismissed in the 57th over by Marco Jansen.

Information

Shakeel makes this record for Pakistan

As per Cricbuzz, Shakeel owns the most runs after first 16 Tests for Pakistan. 1,504 - Saud Shakeel (Avg: 55.7), 1,501 - Saeed Ahmed (Avg: 51.76), 1,351 - Javed Miandad (Avg: 67.55), 1,330 - Abdullah Shafique (Avg: 47.5), 1,302 - Taufeeq Umar (Avg: 46.5).

Stats

Shakeel's stats in Test cricket

Shakeel's 84 takes him to 1,504 runs at 55.70. He slammed his 8th Test fifty (100s: 4). He also surpassed 150 fours (156). Shakeel owns 1,019 runs at home, averaging 59.94. In away matches, he has clobbered 485 runs at 48.50. This was his 2nd Test fifty away from home. Shakeel raced to 6,333 runs in First-Class cricket at 51-plus.