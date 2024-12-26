Summarize Simplifying... In short In his Test debut, Ben Curran scored an impressive 68 runs off 74 balls, including 11 fours, despite losing his partner early in the game.

This performance adds to his already impressive record of over 2,600 runs from 46 First-Class matches, including 13 half-centuries and four tons.

Ben Curran smashed a quickfire 68(74) on Day 1

Ben Curran smashes half-century on Test debut: Key stats

What's the story Top-order batter Ben Curran had an impressive outing on his Test debut as he scored a half-century. Opening for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan, Curran slammed a quickfire 68(74) in the 1st Test in Bulawayo. He gave Zimbabwe impetus after they elected to bat first. Notably, Ben is the son of former Zimbabwe cricketer, Kevin Curran, and brother of England internationals Tom and Sam Curran.

How Curran's knock panned out

Curran opened the innings alongside Joylord Gumbie after the hosts elected to bat. While the latter took his time to settle, Curran attacked from the outset. He continued with his job despite losing Gumbie in the 10th over. Curran eventually slammed 68 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. He was knocked over by AM Ghazanfar, who recorded his maiden international wicket.

Curran races past 2,600 FC runs

As mentioned, this was Curran's maiden Test innings. The 28-year-old recently made his international debut in the ODIs against Afghanistan, which preceded the ongoing series. However, he finished with 27 runs from three games. Curran now has over 2,600 runs from 46 First-Class matches at an average of more than 35. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and four tons.