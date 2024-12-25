Summarize Simplifying... In short Fast bowler Corbin Bosch is set to make his debut in South Africa's all-pace attack against Pakistan, replacing injured key players.

Despite injuries to several pace bowlers, South Africa has made significant progress towards the World Test Championship final.

The team's lineup includes Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, and Dane Paterson.

Corbin Bosch set to make his Test debut

1st Test: SA to field an all-pace attack against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:51 am Dec 25, 2024

What's the story The South African cricket team, under Temba Bavuma, has revealed an all-pace attack for the first Test against Pakistan. The match, which happens to be a Boxing Day affair, will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting on Thursday. The two-match series is of utmost importance to South Africa as a solitary win would guarantee their place in the final of next year's World Test Championship.

Debutant

Bosch to make his debut

Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will be making his debut in the upcoming match, replacing a few key pace bowlers who have been ruled out with injuries. The 30-year-old cricketer, who plays for the Titans provincial team at Centurion, is the son of late Tertius Bosch. The latter represented South Africa in their first post-isolation Test against West Indies in Barbados in 1992.

Captain's confidence

Bavuma backs Bosch's abilities

Bavuma had expressed confidence in Bosch's abilities ahead of the match, saying he will be playing at the venue where he has made a name for himself in the provincial set-up. He had praised Bosch for his extra pace and strength, and his potential contributions with the bat. In his ODI debut against Pakistan in Johannesburg on Sunday, Bosch bowled over 140km/h and scored 40 not out as a lower-order batsman.

Championship journey

South Africa's journey to World Test Championship final

Despite Cricket South Africa's decision to prioritize a high-profile Twenty20 franchise series over Test cricket, the team has made significant progress toward the World Test Championship final. Their schedule of 12 Tests - all in two-match series - is tied with Bangladesh for the lowest in the championship cycle. England have played 22 matches, while Australia and India will have played 19 each when they complete their fixtures.

Team composition

South Africa's pace options and batting lineup

South Africa's pace options have been heavily dented by injuries. Gerald Coetzee (groin), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture), Lizaad Williams (knee), and Lungi Ngidi (hip) have all been ruled out until early next year. Despite the setbacks, the Proteas had chosen not to include a spinner in their XI, leaving senior spinner Keshav Maharaj out of the side. Bosch would join forces with frontline pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Dane Paterson to lead South Africa's bowling attack.

Information

Here is South Africa's XI

South Africa XI vs Pakistan in 1st Test: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.