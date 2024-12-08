Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has gone past 6,000 runs in Test cricket (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal surpasses 6,000 runs in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 07:10 pm Dec 08, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has gone past 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The senior player attained the milestone during his knock of 29 in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Chandimal was off to a good start on Day 4 but perished with Dane Paterson claiming his wicket. He faced 57 balls (4s: 5).

Runs

Breaking down Chandimal's Test runs

Playing his 86th match (154 innings), Chandimal has raced to 6,019 runs at 43.30. He owns 16 hundreds and 30 fifties. In 37 home Tests, he has smashed 2,784 runs at 48.84, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 44 away matches (home of opposition), Chandimal has amassed 2,886 runs at 39. Meanwhile, in five neutral venue matches, he has clobbered 349 runs at 43.62.

Vs SA

His Test stats versus South Africa

In nine Tests versus South Africa, Chandimal has gone past 500 runs (506) at 28.11. He owns four fifties against the Proteas. In the ongoing 2-match Test series versus South Africa, Chandimal managed scores worth 0, 83, 44 and 29 respectively. He finished with 156 runs at an average of 39.