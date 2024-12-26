Vijay Hazare Trophy: Anmolpreet Singh hammers third successive 50-plus score
Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh continued his fine form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 season. He smashed a 51-run knock versus Karnataka in the third round of Group C. Anmolpreet's knock helped Punjab get to 247/10 in 49.2 overs. Notably, this was his third successive fifty-plus score in the ongoing tourney. He is currently the season's top scorer. Here are the details.
A record-breaking century to start the campaign
Anmolpreet started his campaign by smashing the fastest List A century by an Indian. He accomplished the feat against Arunachal Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He scored the three-figure mark in just 35 balls, breaking the previous record of Yusuf Pathan. His 115* was laced with 12 fours and nine sixes (SR: 255.56). Arunachal posted 164/10 before Punjab sealed the deal.
Successive fifties thereafter for Anmolpreet
Versus Nagaland, Anmolpreet was solid once again. He smashed 55 runs and Punjab chased down a target of 217 runs. On Thursday versus Karnataka, he slammed 51 runs from 60 balls. He struck five fours.
10th List A fifty for Anmolpreet
As per ESPNcricinfo, Anmolpreet leads the scoring chart with 221 runs from three matches at 110.50. He has smashed 29 fours and nine sixes. In List A cricket, the batter has amassed 1,713 runs from 52 matches at 40-plus. This was his 10th fifty in the format. He also owns 5 hundreds.