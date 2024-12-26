Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Ishant Sharma's record of international wickets, claiming his 435th scalp.

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah was once again India's pick of the bowlers, this time on Day 1 of the Melbourne Test against Australia. He helped India bounce back after Australia were cruising on 154/2, electing to bat. Although Australia's top four slammed half-centuries, including debutant Sam Konstas's quickfire 60, Bumrah produced crucial breakthroughs eventually. Notably, he surpassed Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets for India.

Bumrah takes three wickets on Day 1

As mentioned, Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 1, claiming 3/75 across 21 overs. Despite Konstas impactful 60-run knock, which included audacious strokes off Bumrah's bowling, the latter made a turnaround. Bumrah first dismissed Usman Khawaja, who had completed his half-century. He then sent back Travis Head for a duck. Mitchell Marsh (4) was Bumrah's final victim of the day.

Bumrah races past Ishant Sharma

Bumrah unlocked a momentous achievement after dismissing Marsh. He overtook Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets. Bumrah now owns 435 international scalps compared to 434 of Ishant. The former is only behind Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), Javagal Srinath (551), and Mohammed Shami (448) among Indian pacers. Bumrah has featured in 203 international matches for Team India.

Breakdown of Bumrah's wickets

Bumrah has been India's mainstay pacer across formats since his debut in 2016. He has emerged as a complete package who delivers in every situation for the side. The right-arm speedster currently has 197 wickets in Tests, 149 wickets in ODIs, and 89 scalps in T20Is. He is also closing in on 300 First-Class wickets. Bumrah owns 14 five-wicket hauls in international cricket.