Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 2011 season, Drew Brees shattered Dan Marino's single-season passing yards record, amassing 5,476 yards and securing the "Triple Crown" of NFL.

Despite a playoff loss, Brees' performance etched his name in history.

The list of top single-season passing yard records is graced by elite quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes, with Brees holding a close second spot.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2011, Saints QB Drew Brees broke the NFL's single-season passing yards record (Image credit: X/@Saints)

#ThisDayThatYear: Drew Brees breaks single-season passing yards record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:13 pm Dec 26, 202403:13 pm

What's the story On December 26, 2011, Drew Brees shattered Dan Marino's long-standing single-season passing yards record, setting a new NFL milestone during a dominant New Orleans Saints victory. Brees' historic achievement in the 2011 season cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Relive the unforgettable moment when Brees etched his name into football lore and changed the game's record books forever.

Game recap

Brees sets NFL record, as Saints trounce Falcons

Brees broke Dan Marino's single-season passing yards record during the Saints' 45-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brees threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, including the record-setting 9-yard pass to Darren Sproles in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Saints clinched the NFC South title, and Brees finished the game with 5,087 passing yards, surpassing Marino's 27-year-old mark of 5,084 yards.

Season recap

Highlights of Brees' record-breaking 2011 season

Brees had a historic 2011 season, breaking Marino's single-season passing yards record with 5,476 yards while leading the NFL in completion percentage, touchdowns, and passing yards, achieving the "Triple Crown." He set multiple records, earned three NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, and guided the Saints to the playoffs. Despite a Divisional Round loss to San Franciso 49ers, Brees's performance cemented his legacy.

Most passing yards

QBs with the most passing yards in a season

The NFL's top single-season passing yard records are dominated by elite quarterbacks. Peyton Manning leads with 5,477 yards (2013), followed closely by Brees with 5,476 yards (2011). Tom Brady secured two spots with 5,316 yards (2021) and 5,235 yards (2011). Patrick Mahomes rounds out the top five with 5,250 yards (2022). Each season showcased unparalleled skill and set benchmarks in quarterback excellence.