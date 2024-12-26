Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons set an NBA record with a 27-game losing streak, marking their worst season in franchise history with a 14-68 record.

Despite a strong performance from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons couldn't overcome their offensive struggles, resulting in their fifth consecutive season missing the playoffs.

This losing streak is second only to the Philadelphia 76ers' 28-game skid from 2014-16. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2023, the Detroit Pistons set and NBA record with 27 consecutive losses (Image credit: X/@TheDunkCentral)

#ThisDayThatYear: Detroit Pistons set NBA record with 27 losses

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:09 pm Dec 26, 202403:09 pm

What's the story On December 26, 2023, the Detroit Pistons made history, but not in the way they hoped. On this date, they set an NBA record for the longest single-season losing streak, falling to the Brooklyn Nets for their 27th straight defeat. Despite their struggles, this moment became a defining chapter in their journey. Dive in as we revisit this unforgettable milestone in basketball history.

2023 season

Season recap of the Pistons' devastating 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 Pistons marked their 83rd season with a dismal 14-68 record, the worst in franchise history, surpassing the 1979-80 team's 16-66. Under first-year coach Monty Williams, they endured an NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak from October to December and went winless in November. Additionally, Dwane Casey stepped down as coach, as the Pistons missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Game recap

Pistons set single-season record with 27th straight loss

The Nets edged the Pistons 118-112, handing Detroit its NBA-record 27th straight loss. Cade Cunningham's stellar 41-point performance, including 37 in the second half, couldn't prevent another Pistons defeat. Despite a promising start, turnovers and poor shooting plagued Detroit. Cam Johnson's 24 points and a clutch Dorian Finney-Smith three-pointer sealed the game for Brooklyn, as Detroit fell to a dismal 2-28 record.

Streak

Breakdown of Detroit's 27-game losing streak

The Pistons' 118-112 loss to the Nets marked their 27th straight defeat, setting an NBA single-season record. Their last win came on October 28, and they were 2-28 by Christmas Day. Detroit's streak is the second-longest across the NFL, NHL, and MLB, trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers' 28-game skid (2014-16). Meanwhile, Detroit struggled offensively, averaging just 109 points per game, third-worst in the league.

Most losses in a season

Most losses by a team in a single season

The Pistons tied the NBA record for most consecutive losses with 28 during the 2023-24 season, matching the 76ers' streak from 2014-16. The Pistons' skid started on October 30, 2023, and ended on December 30, 2023. Other long streaks include the Cleveland Cavaliers (26 games, 2010-11) and another 76ers streak of 26 games in 2013-14. These records highlight challenging stretches for teams in NBA.