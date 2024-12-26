Summarize Simplifying... In short The Boxing Day Test at MCG saw a crowd of over 87,000 spectators, with debutant Sam Konstas scoring a swift half-century against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite this, Bumrah and Usman Khawaja helped India regain momentum, ending Day 1 comfortably.

The five-match series stands at 1-1, with both teams fielding strong line-ups for this crucial fourth Test. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

87,242 fans attended Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test

Boxing Day Test: Day 1 witnesses 87,000-plus spectators at MCG

By Parth Dhall 03:07 pm Dec 26, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India saw a record-breaking 87,242 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This number sets a new record for the highest turnout in a Test between the two teams on a single day. Notably, the tickets for this much-anticipated event were sold out two weeks prior to the match.

Expectations

MCG CEO's expectations and match highlights

The turnout was in accordance with MCG CEO Stuart Fox's expectations, who had predicted a total attendance of around 250,000 fans over four to five days. The crowd witnessed an exciting day as young debutant Sam Konstas took attacked Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the opening session. Konstas scored a quick-fire half-century from just 52 balls, including two sixes off Bumrah's bowling.

Match progress

Bumrah helps India bounce back

Despite Konstas's early onslaught, Bumrah swung the momentum back in India's favor in the final session. Usman Khawaja also played a big role with a well-made 57, breaking his lean patch with the bat. Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steven Smith (68*) further strengthened Australia's position, taking them to a comfortable 311/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Series update

Series status and team line-ups

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1, with India winning by 295 runs in Perth. However, Australia bounced back with a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Rain played spoilsport in the third Test in Brisbane, which ended in a draw. Both teams have fielded a strong line-up for this all-important fourth Test match at the MCG.