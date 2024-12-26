Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket captain, has reached a milestone of 4,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the 12th Pakistani to do so.

Babar managed 4 runs from 11 balls versus SA (Image Source: X/@babarazam258)

Babar Azam completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:00 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Babar Azam has attained a major milestone in Test cricket. The Pakistan cricket team stalwart has breached the 4,000-run mark in Tests. Babar achieved the record as Pakistan took on South Africa in the first Test match being held in Centurion. Babar is featuring in his 56th Test for the visitors. Here's more.

Breaking down Babar's stats

Playing his 56th Test (101 innings) Babar owns 4,001 runs at an average of 43.48. He was three runs shy of the landmark he now becomes just the 12th Pakistani batter to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 home Tests, Babar owns 1,590 runs at 58.88. In 32 away Tests, he has 1,884 runs at 36.23. He owns 527 runs at neutral venues.

Pakistan in trouble as Babar gets out cheaply

Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test saw Pakistan captain Shan Masood get dismissed with the score reading 36/1. Babar walked in following Masood's dismissal. Soon thereafter, fellow opener Saim Ayub also went back to the pavillion. Pakistan were 40/2. Babar followed suit in joining Masood and Ayub. Babar scored 4 runs from 11 balls. Dane Paterson dismissed the star batter.