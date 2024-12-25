Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Vinod Kambli's MRI has been postponed due to a fever, but he remains optimistic about his recovery from a severe urinary infection.

Despite brain clots discovered, he is expected to be discharged from ICU soon.

Financial support has been extended by Maharashtra's Deputy CM, MP Shrikant Shinde, and cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, ensuring Kambli receives the best medical care.

Kambli was admitted to hospital on December 21

Vinod Kambli's MRI postponed as former cricketer develops fever

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:07 am Dec 25, 202410:07 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, has developed a fever. However, despite the setback, doctors have confirmed that his condition remains stable. The 52-year-old cricketing icon was hospitalized at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on Saturday (December 21), due to severe urinary tract infections. Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is leading the medical team overseeing Kambli's treatment, provided this update.

Treatment update

Kambli's treatment progress and upcoming MRI

Kambli is responding well to the treatment for his urinary tract infections. Despite his fever, he gave an optimistic health update from his hospital bed on Tuesday. The former cricketer sang the motivational song We Are the Champions and said cricket will always be his passion. Doctors had scheduled an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) for Kambli, but because of his fever, this non-invasive medical procedure has been delayed.

Medical findings

Brain clots discovered and ICU discharge plans

The requirement of an MRI came after doctors found clots in Kambli's brain during initial examinations, Dr Trivedi said. Despite these complications, Kambli is likely to be shifted out of the ICU in a day or two and discharged after four days. His condition was critical four days ago due to an extreme urinary infection which resulted in pus accumulation in his bladder. This pus was removed on his hospital admission.

Health monitoring

Kambli's health to be closely monitored

Dr Trivedi emphasized that Kambli's blood pressure was also unstable when he was brought to the hospital. However, his condition is stable now. "His condition will be closely monitored for the next 24 hours and a decision taken on shifting him out of the ICU," Dr Trivedi added. This means while Kambli's health has improved, careful observation is still required due to his recent fever development and brain clots discovery.

Financial aid

Maharashtra Deputy CM and MP extend support to Kambli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde have also extended financial help to ensure Kambli gets the best medical care. On Eknath's instructions, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Mangesh Chiwte visited the hospital to check on Kambli's health. Chiwte also spoke to the hospital's medical staff to ensure Kambli gets the best possible care during his treatment.

Assistance pledge

Kambli to receive financial assistance from Shinde Foundation

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde has promised a ₹5 lakh financial assistance for Kambli through the Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation next week. He has also assured Kambli and his family of more help in the future, OSD Chiwte said. Grateful for the gesture, Kambli thanked Maharashtra's leadership, especially Eknath and Shrikant Shinde for their support in his time of need.

Cricket fraternity

Former cricketers extend support to Kambli

The cricket fraternity has also come out in support of Kambli in his hour of need. Former cricketers including ex-captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have extended their help. Gavaskar, speaking to India Today, said the 1983 World Cup-winning team is willing to help Kambli. "We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet," Gavaskar said.