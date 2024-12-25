'I am the MVP' - Ashwin reflects on his career
Recently-retired Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has said he doesn't want to be celebrated or idolized. Despite being showered with accolades and tributes for his career, Ashwin insists that the sport is bigger than any player. He said this during a virtual discussion with former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain. Here are further details.
Ashwin debunks cricketing myths in memoir
Ashwin seized the opportunity to debunk some of the popular misconceptions about his approach to cricket. These revelations are part of his memoir, I Have The Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story, released earlier this year. Contrary to the popular belief that he is too serious and doesn't enjoy the game as much as players like Virat Kohli, Ashwin clarified that he actually gets lost in the game while playing.
Ashwin's perspective on cricketing journey and individuality
Further explaining his take on his cricketing journey and individuality, Ashwin said, "A lot of people talk about, when they talk about Indian cricket, that's one thing I want to change over the years." Despite the adulation accorded to players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, Ashwin stressed every player's journey is different and shouldn't be eclipsed by others.
Ashwin asserts his value in cricket
Ashwin asserted his self-worth in the world of cricket, saying, "For me, I have always been the MVP and I am the MVP of my cricket." The statement highlights his belief that every player has a unique role and value in their team. Ashwin's views challenge the common narrative that certain players are more important than others in a team sport like cricket.