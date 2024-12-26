TN lost early wickets and were down to 68/5 at one stage

VHT: Shahrukh Khan powers TN with maiden List A ton

By Parth Dhall 02:17 pm Dec 26, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan has slammed his maiden century in List A cricket. The right-hander reached three figures against Uttar Pradesh in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Visakhapatnam. Shahrukh's incredible 132*(85) powered Tamil Nadu to 284/5 (47 overs) in a run-curtailed fixture. TN lost early wickets and were down to 68/5 at one stage. Shahrukh also completed 1,000 List A runs.

Knock

Shahrukh plays rescuing knock

As mentioned, TN lost early wickets after UP invited them to bat. They lost two wickets in the first over itself without opening their account. The equation was down to 68/5 in 22.1 overs with Vijay Shankar's departure. This is where Shahrukh joined forces with Mohamed Ali and stitched a double-century stand. The former smashed 13 fours and 7 sixes in his 85-ball 132*.

Stats

Maiden List A ton; 1,000 runs

As mentioned, this was Shahrukh's maiden century in List A cricket. He also raced past 1,000 runs in the 50-over format during the match. Shahrukh, a powerful hitter in white-ball cricket, reached this mark in his 48th match. He has a strike-rate of over 120 in the format. Shahrukh also has seven half-centuries to his name.

Information

Shahrukh to play trade for Gujarat Titans

Shahrukh has been in the core group of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans. The 2022 IPL champions retained the batter for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction. He strikes at over 141 in the tournament.