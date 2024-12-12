Gillespie inches closer toward exit as Pakistan Test head coach
Jason Gillespie is inching closer toward exit as the head coach of Pakistan's Test cricket team, amid rising tensions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Gillespie isn't keen to board the flight to South Africa and join the team as things stand. Gillespie's scheduled flight to South Africa is scheduled for Friday early morning, Adelaide time. The relationship between Gillespie and the PCB has been strained for several months now.
PCB's decision to not renew Nielsen's contract triggers conflict
The rift between Gillespie and the PCB deepened after the board chose not to renew Tim Nielsen's contract as high-performance red-ball coach. Gillespie was reportedly miffed that he was neither consulted nor informed about the decision beforehand. Despite stating his willingness to continue and be available for upcoming series, Nielsen was told his services were no longer needed.
Gillespie's role reduced to 'matchday analyst'
Gillespie, who was hired along with Gary Kirsten in April, was initially lauded by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his "stellar track record." However, since October, the board's support for Gillespie has diminished. He was taken off the Test selection panel, making him feel like a "matchday analyst." Gillespie had little say in picking the Test squad for South Africa and was left out of talks about Nielsen's contract.
Gillespie's future with PCB remains uncertain
Reportedly, the PCB first asked Gillespie to continue till the Champions Trophy next year without a financial offer reflecting his expanded role. This added to the strained relations between him and the board. If the PCB terminates Gillespie's contract, they may owe him most of his remaining salary till mid-2026. If he resigns voluntarily, this payout would be lower.