Summarize Simplifying... In short Gillespie's position as Pakistan's Test head coach is on shaky ground after a fallout with the PCB over not renewing Tim Nielsen's contract.

Gillespie's role has been downsized to a 'matchday analyst', and his future with the PCB is uncertain.

If he leaves, the PCB could owe him a significant portion of his salary until 2026. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gillespie's relationship with PCB has soured

Gillespie inches closer toward exit as Pakistan Test head coach

By Rajdeep Saha 11:11 pm Dec 12, 202411:11 pm

What's the story Jason Gillespie is inching closer toward exit as the head coach of Pakistan's Test cricket team, amid rising tensions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Gillespie isn't keen to board the flight to South Africa and join the team as things stand. Gillespie's scheduled flight to South Africa is scheduled for Friday early morning, Adelaide time. The relationship between Gillespie and the PCB has been strained for several months now.

Contract dispute

PCB's decision to not renew Nielsen's contract triggers conflict

The rift between Gillespie and the PCB deepened after the board chose not to renew Tim Nielsen's contract as high-performance red-ball coach. Gillespie was reportedly miffed that he was neither consulted nor informed about the decision beforehand. Despite stating his willingness to continue and be available for upcoming series, Nielsen was told his services were no longer needed.

Role reduction

Gillespie's role reduced to 'matchday analyst'

Gillespie, who was hired along with Gary Kirsten in April, was initially lauded by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his "stellar track record." However, since October, the board's support for Gillespie has diminished. He was taken off the Test selection panel, making him feel like a "matchday analyst." Gillespie had little say in picking the Test squad for South Africa and was left out of talks about Nielsen's contract.

Uncertain future

Gillespie's future with PCB remains uncertain

Reportedly, the PCB first asked Gillespie to continue till the Champions Trophy next year without a financial offer reflecting his expanded role. This added to the strained relations between him and the board. If the PCB terminates Gillespie's contract, they may owe him most of his remaining salary till mid-2026. If he resigns voluntarily, this payout would be lower.