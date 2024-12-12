Summarize Simplifying... In short D Gukesh, the youngest chess champion ever, has broken Garry Kasparov's record and aims to reach the heights of his idol, Magnus Carlsen.

D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in Fide World Championship

Fide World championship winner D Gukesh wants to emulate Carlsen

What's the story India's D Gukesh has created history by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at the age of just 18. He won the title after defeating China's Ding Liren in the 14th round of the World Chess Championship in Singapore. Despite an early loss, Gukesh showed resilience and skill throughout the championship, eventually winning with a scoreline of 7.5-6.5.

Record-breaking

Gukesh's victory surpasses Kasparov's record

Gukesh's victory has broken Garry Kasparov's record, making him the youngest champion of all time. He clinched the title in Game 14 when he took advantage of a critical mistake by Ding under time pressure. Despite this historic feat, Gukesh modestly noted that his journey to the top of chess is just beginning. He said this in a press conference following his massive victory. He said he hopes to follow in his idol Magnus Carlsen's footsteps to achieve long-term greatness.

Sportsmanship

Gukesh praises opponent Ding Liren

Gukesh also praised his opponent, Ding Liren, for his tenacity and skill during the match. "For me, Ding is the real world champion," he said, highlighting Ding's ability to overcome personal challenges and extend the match to its final game. Despite losing the opening game, Gukesh demonstrated resilience and skill throughout the championship.

National pride

PM Modi congratulates Gukesh on historic achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Gukesh for his historic achievement. "This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination," Modi wrote, highlighting how Gukesh inspired young minds. The championship ended with Gukesh winning a major share of the $2.5 million prize pool. Overcome with emotion after his win, Gukesh said he was glad to fulfill a decade-long dream.

Historic win

Gukesh's triumph marks a milestone in Indian chess

Gukesh's victory makes him only the second Indian to win the world chess crown after Viswanathan Anand. His path from an opening loss to final victory highlights his grit and potential for a long and successful career at chess' highest levels. The young prodigy showed incredible resilience throughout the championship, bouncing back from a loss in the opening game and displaying phenomenal skill and grit in the other 13 games.

Words

It's a huge step for me, says Gukesh

"This has always been a big part of my dream, a very big part of it. It's a huge step for me. I am very happy for that. But, my goal has always been to be at the very top, for the longest time possible," he said. "My career is just starting. I have had 10 years. I want to play for as long as I can. I want to have a long career and stay at the top."

Magnus

Gukesh wants to reach Carlsen's level

Gukesh said he isn't done here and the aim is to reach the level set by Carlsen. "Obviously, becoming the world champion doesn't mean that I am the best player in the world. Obviously, there's Magnus. So, it's also a motivating factor that there is someone at the very, very high level and something that will keep me doing the right things and try to reach the level of greatness that Magnus has achieved," he added.