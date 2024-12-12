Viswanathan Anand congratulates D Gukesh for FIDE World Championship win
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at just 18 years of age. He won the coveted title after defeating China's Ding Liren in the crucial Game 14 of the championship in Singapore on December 12. The win is a major milestone for Indian chess as Gukesh becomes the second Indian to win the title after Viswanathan Anand's 2000 win.
Anand and other sports legends laud Gukesh's victory
A mentor and inspiration for innumerable players, Anand expressed his joy in a heartfelt message. He also praised both Gukesh and Ding Liren for their performances. Other sporting legends also joined in celebrating Gukesh's remarkable achievement. Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra praised Gukesh's composure under pressure, saying "You've not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big." Another Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, also congratulated Gukesh on his historic win.
Political leaders and chess legends celebrate Gukesh's achievement
President Draupadi Murmu also joined the nation in celebrating Gukesh's success. Chess legend Judit Polgar called Gukesh "the youngest king," while Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised his dedication and hard work that made the nation proud. The widespread recognition of Gukesh's monumental achievement underscores its significance not just for Indian chess, but also as a testament to the rising prominence of young talent on the global stage.