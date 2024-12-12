Summarize Simplifying... In short Chess prodigy D Gukesh's victory at the FIDE World Championship has been celebrated by sporting legends and political leaders alike, including Vishwanathan Anand, Abhinav Bindra, and Neeraj Chopra.

His achievement, hailed as a testament to the rising prominence of young talent globally, has not only made India proud but also inspired a generation to dream big.

D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren

Viswanathan Anand congratulates D Gukesh for FIDE World Championship win

By Rajdeep Saha 08:48 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at just 18 years of age. He won the coveted title after defeating China's Ding Liren in the crucial Game 14 of the championship in Singapore on December 12. The win is a major milestone for Indian chess as Gukesh becomes the second Indian to win the title after Viswanathan Anand's 2000 win.

Praise

Anand and other sports legends laud Gukesh's victory

A mentor and inspiration for innumerable players, Anand expressed his joy in a heartfelt message. He also praised both Gukesh and Ding Liren for their performances. Other sporting legends also joined in celebrating Gukesh's remarkable achievement. Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra praised Gukesh's composure under pressure, saying "You've not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big." Another Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, also congratulated Gukesh on his historic win.

Accolades

Political leaders and chess legends celebrate Gukesh's achievement

President Draupadi Murmu also joined the nation in celebrating Gukesh's success. Chess legend Judit Polgar called Gukesh "the youngest king," while Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised his dedication and hard work that made the nation proud. The widespread recognition of Gukesh's monumental achievement underscores its significance not just for Indian chess, but also as a testament to the rising prominence of young talent on the global stage.