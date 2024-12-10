#ThisDayThatYear: Carmelo Anthony matches George Gervin's single-quarter scoring mark
On December 10, 2008, Carmelo Anthony lit up the court by scoring 33 points in a single quarter, tying George Gervin's NBA record. The Denver Nuggets star's explosive performance came during the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony's scoring spree remains one of the most memorable single-quarter feats in NBA history. Here's more.
Carmelo Anthony ties NBA quarter-scoring record with 33 points
Anthony tied Gervin's 30-season NBA record with 33 points in the third quarter, part of his game-high 45 in Denver's win. Anthony shot 12-for-15 overall and 4-for-5 from deep during the historic third quarter. However, his feat, later surpassed by Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter in 2015, remains one of the league's most electrifying single-quarter performances.
Nuggets top Timberwolves as Carmelo ties NBA record
Anthony tied an NBA record by scoring 33 points in the third quarter, leading the Nuggets to a 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves. Anthony finished with 45 points, showcasing a stunning offensive display. Chauncey Billups added 24 points for Denver, while Al Jefferson's 26 points weren't enough for Minnesota. The Nuggets dominated the second half, sparked by Carmelo's record-setting quarter.
Top five players with the most points in a quarter
Three of the NBA's top five scoring quarters occurred in the third, showcasing incredible offensive outbursts. Thompson leads with 37 points (Jan. 23, 2015), followed by Anthony's 33 (Dec. 10, 2008). Gervin also had 33 in the second quarter (April 9, 1978), while David Thompson scored 32 in the first (April 9, 1978). Joe Johnson rounds the list with 29 points (Dec. 16, 2013).
Recap of Anthony's 2008 season
The 2008-09 season saw Anthony tie Gervin's single-quarter scoring record with 33 points. Anthony averaged 22.8 points, helping the Nuggets secure 54 wins and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 1985. Denver defeated the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs before falling to the LA Lakers. Additionally, Anthony earned All-NBA Third Team honors.