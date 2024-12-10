Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2006, LaDainian Tomlinson made NFL history by scoring a record-breaking 31 touchdowns in a single season, leading the Chargers to a 14-2 record.

This feat, which included a memorable 49-20 victory over the Broncos, earned him MVP honors, the Offensive Player of the Year title, and four ESPY Awards.

Tomlinson's record surpassed previous benchmarks set by Alexander, Holmes, Faulk, and Smith, firmly establishing his place in NFL lore.

#ThisDayThatYear: LaDainian Tomlinson sets NFL single-season TD record (2006)

What's the story On December 10, 2006, LaDainian Tomlinson etched his name in NFL history books, breaking Shaun Alexander's single-season touchdown record. The San Diego Chargers running back secured his 29th touchdown, surpassing the previous mark, during a dominating victory over the Denver Broncos. Tomlinson's remarkable feat solidified his status as one of football's all-time greats, showcasing his incredible talent and consistency throughout the season. Here's more.

Recap of Tomlinson's 2006 MVP season

In 2006, Tomlinson broke records with an astonishing 31 touchdowns, rushing for 1,815 yards and securing MVP honors. Leading the Chargers to a 14-2 record, Tomlinson became the fastest player to score 100 touchdowns and shattered Alexander's single-season mark. Despite playoff heartbreak against the NE Patriots, his legendary performances solidified his place earning him the Offensive Player of the Year and four ESPY Awards.

Tomlinson breaks NFL TD record as Chargers trounce Broncos

In a dominant 49-20 victory over the Broncos, Tomlinson set an NFL record for single-season touchdowns, scoring his 28th and 29th of the year. The Chargers built an early 28-3 lead, with Tomlinson contributing two touchdowns. Denver mounted a brief comeback, but Tomlinson's record-tying score and a final touchdown sealed the win. Meanwhile, the game solidified San Diego's lead in the AFC West.

Most TDs in a single-season

RBs with most TDs in a single season

Tomlinson set the NFL record for most touchdowns in a single season with 31 (2006) for the Chargers. Next, Alexander scored 28 TDs (2005) with the Seattle Seahawks. Priest Holmes followed with 27 TDs (2003) for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Marshall Faulk had 26 TDs (2000) with the St. Louis Rams. Emmitt Smith rounds the top five with 25 TDs (1995) for Dallas.