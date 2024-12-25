Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Champions Trophy cricket saga has finally reached a resolution.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to a hybrid model, where matches involving India and Pakistan will be held at a neutral venue, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The final match will be in Lahore, but could be moved to UAE if India is playing, ensuring no geopolitical issues affect the tournament.

Year Ender: 2025 Champions Trophy saga finally concluded

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:17 pm Dec 25, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The 2025 Champions Trophy saga has been finally concluded with the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the official schedule on December 24. The tournament, which will be held from February 19 to March 9, will be Pakistan's first major ICC event since the World Cup in 1996. Notably, the mega championship was once even under the threat of being cancelled. Here are further details.

Refusal

India's refusal to travel to Pakistan

The saga started with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informing the ICC about not sending the Indian side to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing government policy. Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially declined to follow a hybrid model, allowing India to play their matches in another country. This tussle had put the future of the tournament under dark clouds.

Conditions

PCB accepted the proposal under this condition

PCB eventually agreed for a hybrid model but under a condition. They refused to travel to India for the upcoming ICC events. As per the new model, all matches involving India in an event hosted by Pakistan, and vice versa, will be held at a neutral venue in coming years. This means Pakistan won't travel to India for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Agreement

No compensation for PCB, but gains hosting rights

The PCB won't get any financial compensation for not hosting India matches. However, they instead got the rights to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028. The deal was welcomed by all stakeholders and solves both logistical and geopolitical issues. Subsequently, the schedule came out with all of India's league stage games being staged in Dubai.

Co-hosting details

UAE to co-host tournament with Pakistan

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the neutral venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy, co-hosting the event with Pakistan. Dubai will host all of India's group stage matches. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match is scheduled for February 23. If Team India qualifies for the semi-finals, their first match will be held on March 4 in UAE without a reserve day. If they don't qualify, this match will take place in Pakistan.

Final arrangements

Lahore to host final with special provision for India

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9 in Lahore, including a reserve day. However, a special provision has been made. If India are one of the two teams playing in the tournament's final, the match could be moved to UAE. This arrangement ensures that all participating teams can compete without any geopolitical complications affecting their performance.

Venue preparations

Pakistan's preparation for hosting 2025 Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, major renovation work is underway at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is the other venue in Pakistan for this event. As mentioned, this will be Pakistan's first time hosting an ICC event since 1996. They will enter the tournament as defending champions, having tasted glory in the 2017 edition.