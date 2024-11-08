Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghan cricket star, Mohammad Nabi, is set to retire from One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the Champions Trophy 2025, but plans to continue his T20 career.

Nabi, who has played 165 ODIs, has scored 3,549 runs and taken 171 wickets, recently showcased his value with an 84-run knock and a crucial wicket in a match against Bangladesh.

His retirement marks the end of an impressive ODI career, but fans can still look forward to his T20 performances.

Nabi is likely to continue playing T20Is (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after Champions Trophy 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Nov 08, 202409:28 am

What's the story Afghanistan's experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has decided to retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The news was confirmed by the Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Naseeb Khan in a chat with Cricbuzz. Although he will retire from ODIs, Nabi is likely to continue playing for Afghanistan in T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Retirement plans

Nabi's retirement decision and future T20I plans

Khan said Nabi had told the ACB about his retirement plans a few months ago. "Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Khan told Cricbuzz. He added, "After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now."

Career highlights

A look at Nabi's impressive ODI career

Nabi, a linchpin of the Afghan cricket team, has represented his country in 165 ODIs, three Tests, and 129 T20Is. In ODIs alone, he has scored 3,549 runs at an average of 27.30 with two centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name. Further, Nabi has also picked 171 wickets in ODIs with four four-wicket hauls and a five-for to his name.

Recent form

Nabi's recent performance against Bangladesh

Nabi's worth to the Afghan ODI team was on full display in the first ODI of a three-match series against Bangladesh. Despite Afghanistan being on the back foot at one stage, Nabi's knock of 84 runs at a strike rate of 106.32 helped his side post a respectable total. He also claimed the crucial wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, contributing heavily to their 92-run win.