The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has seen some stellar performances from Indian bowlers.

Umesh Yadav, Kapil Dev, and Ravichandran Ashwin have all taken 13-14 wickets each at the venue.

However, Anil Kumble and Jasprit Bumrah top the list with 15 wickets each, with Bumrah achieving this feat in just two matches, showcasing the prowess of Indian bowling at this iconic ground.

Jasprit Bumrah tops this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian bowlers with most Test wickets at MCG

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 am Dec 25, 202411:46 am

What's the story The much-awaited Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will kick off on December 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series is currently tied 1-1 after three games, making the upcoming match a crucial affair. Although MCG is known as a batting-friendly ground with its huge boundaries, a number of Indian bowlers have left their mark here. Here are India's leading wicket-takers in Tests at the venue.

#5

Umesh Yadav: 13 wickets

Known for his express pace, Umesh Yadav has picked 13 wickets in three games at the MCG at a slightly higher average of 33.76, as per ESPNcricinfo. He made his debut at the venue in 2011 and recorded his then best bowling figures of 4/70 the same year. The performance helped dismiss Australia for 240 runs in the second innings. His last Test appearance for India was in 2023.

#4

Kapil Dev: 14 wickets

Arguably India's greatest all-rounder Kapil Dev took 14 wickets in three Tests at the MCG. His record is phenomenal with two five-wicket hauls and an average of 20.50. His best performance came in 1981 when he returned with 5/28 and helped India register a memorable 59-run victory. This only highlights his contribution to Indian cricket on the iconic ground.

#3

Ravichandran Ashwin: 14 wickets

India's finest off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, also picked 14 wickets in three Tests at the MCG. Famous for his varied bowling styles, he averaged 32.57 on this venue. His best came in 2020 when he ended with 3/35 in the first innings, contributing significantly to India's win. Ashwin retired from international cricket after the conclusion of the preceding Test match.

#2

Anil Kumble: 15 wickets

Anil Kumble, aka "Jumbo" is India's most successful Test bowler with 619 wickets. At MCG, he picked 15 wickets in three Tests, averaging 37. His record includes two Test fifers. His best individual performance at Melbourne came in 2003 when he picked six wickets for 176 runs in the first innings of the game, proving his mettle on this ground.

#1

Jasprit Bumrah: 15 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah shares the record for most Test wickets by an Indian bowler at the MCG. He has picked 15 wickets in just two Test matches at the venue, with an incredible average of 13.06. His best performance came in 2018 when he claimed six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings, powering India to a thumping 137-run win. This just highlights his impact on this iconic ground.