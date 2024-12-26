Summarize Simplifying... In short Ian Craig remains the youngest Australian to score a Test fifty, achieving this feat at 17 years old in 1953.

Sam Konstas scored a gritty half-century on Boxing Day

A look at youngest players with Test fifty for Australia

What's the story Australia's Sam Konstas made a stunning debut in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 19-year-old scored a brisk 60(65), guiding Australia to a promising score of 112/1 by lunch on Day 1. He earlier became the fourth-youngest debutant for Australia in the format. Notably, Konstas is now the second-youngest to score a Test half-century for Australia.

#1

17y 240d: Ian Craig vs SA, 1953

Former batter Ian Craig remains the youngest debutant for Australia in Test cricket. He made his Test debut 1953 in the MCG Test against South Africa, at 17 years and 239 days. A day later, Craig scored a fifty and became Australia's youngest centurion in the format. The right-handed batter featured in 11 Tests, scoring 358 at an average of 19.88.

#2

19y 85d: Sam Konstas vs India, 2024

As mentioned, Konstas now occupies the second spot on this list. He slammed a half-century against India in Melbourne aged 19 years and 85 days. Konstas has also become the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket (19y 85d). He was added for the fourth game as Nathan McSweeney failed to impress in his debut Test series.

#3

19y 121d: Neil Harvey vs India, 1948

At the MCG, Konstas surpassed Neil Harvey, who scored a half-century against the same opposition at the same ground in 1948. The latter was 19 years and 121 days old at that time. Harvey, one of Australia's greatest batters, racked up 6,149 runs from 79 Tests at an average of 48.41. His tally includes 21 tons and 24 fifties.