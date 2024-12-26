Summarize Simplifying... In short Anshul Kamboj, the new ₹3.4 crore recruit of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), showcased his cricketing prowess by taking four wickets in a match against Jharkhand.

This marks his second four-wicket haul in List A cricket.

Kamboj, who previously played for Mumbai Indians, was bought by CSK in the 2025 IPL auction after his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy 2025 season.

Anshul Kamboj was the star for Haryana versus Jharkhand

CSK's ₹3.4 crore recruit Anshul Kamboj floors Jharkhand in VHT

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Dec 26, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Anshul Kamboj was the star for Haryana in their round three contest against Jharkhand in the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. Kamboj claimed 4/48 from 8.4 overs as Haryana defeated Jharkhand by 64 runs at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur. Haryana managed 295/6 in 50 overs. In response, Jharkhand perished for 231 runs in 46.4 overs. Here's more.

Information

A solid end for Kamboj

All four of Kamboj's wickets came in the back end of Jharkhand's innings. He dismissed the likes of Bal Krishna, Surwar, Vikash Singh and Vikas Kumar. Kamboj's economy rate was 5.54.

Numbers

2nd four-wicket haul for Kamboj in List A cricket

Kamboj claimed 0/43 and 1/41 in his side's first two matches this season against Gujarat and Goa respectively. Thereafter, he has now bagged a four-fer against Jharkhand. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 List A matches, Kamboj has raced to 28 scalps at 20-plus. This was his 2nd four-wicket haul in the 50-over format. His best performance remains 4/30.

IPL

CSK acquired uncapped Kamboj for ₹3.4 crore

Uncapped Indian all-rounder, Kamboj, will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kamboj, who took 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season in November, was bought by the Yellow Army for ₹3.4 crore at the 2025 IPL auction in Jeddah. He played for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL season.