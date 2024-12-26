Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal smashes match-winning hundred versus Punjab
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was the lone warrior for his side in round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 season on Thursday. In a crucial Group C contest against Punjab, Mayank remained unbeaten on 139 during his side's chase of 248 runs. Punjab scored 247/10 in 49.2 overs. Karnataka were in all sorts of problems but Mayank's brilliance saw them win (248/9).
Mayank's heroics helps Karnataka pip Punjab by one wicket
Mayank and Nikin Jose handed Karnataka a fine start with a 50-run stand. Soon, the Karnataka team was reduced to 84/4. A 67-run stand was then added between Mayank and Shreyas Gopal (29). Punjab kept chipping in with wickets thereafter. Karnataka were 203/9 at one stage but Mayank held on and took the impetus to make sure he got the job done.
Maiden century for Mayank in VHT 2024/25
Mayank started his VHT campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai. Thereafter, the veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. And now, he smashed a solid unbeaten ton to help his side maintain a 100% win record.
Mayank slams his 15th century in List A cricket
Mayank's unbeaten 139 was laced with 17 fours and three sixes. He consumed 127 balls and struck at 109-plus. This was his 15th century in List A cricket. He also owns 23 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mayank also surpassed 600 fours in the format. He has raced to 5,170 runs at 46-plus average from 116 matches. He surpassed 5,000 runs recently.