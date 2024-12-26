Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Agarwal led Karnataka to victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Punjab with a match-winning century.

Despite a shaky start, Agarwal's unbeaten 139, his 15th century in List A cricket, helped maintain Karnataka's 100% win record.

With over 5,000 runs in the format, Agarwal continues to be a formidable force in cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mayank helped Karnataka beat Punjab in VHT (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal smashes match-winning hundred versus Punjab

By Rajdeep Saha 04:56 pm Dec 26, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was the lone warrior for his side in round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 season on Thursday. In a crucial Group C contest against Punjab, Mayank remained unbeaten on 139 during his side's chase of 248 runs. Punjab scored 247/10 in 49.2 overs. Karnataka were in all sorts of problems but Mayank's brilliance saw them win (248/9).

Heroics

Mayank's heroics helps Karnataka pip Punjab by one wicket

Mayank and Nikin Jose handed Karnataka a fine start with a 50-run stand. Soon, the Karnataka team was reduced to 84/4. A 67-run stand was then added between Mayank and Shreyas Gopal (29). Punjab kept chipping in with wickets thereafter. Karnataka were 203/9 at one stage but Mayank held on and took the impetus to make sure he got the job done.

Information

Maiden century for Mayank in VHT 2024/25

Mayank started his VHT campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai. Thereafter, the veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. And now, he smashed a solid unbeaten ton to help his side maintain a 100% win record.

Runs

Mayank slams his 15th century in List A cricket

Mayank's unbeaten 139 was laced with 17 fours and three sixes. He consumed 127 balls and struck at 109-plus. This was his 15th century in List A cricket. He also owns 23 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mayank also surpassed 600 fours in the format. He has raced to 5,170 runs at 46-plus average from 116 matches. He surpassed 5,000 runs recently.